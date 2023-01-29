 Lamborghini looking to cross century mark in sales in India this year : The Tribune India

Lamborghini looking to cross century mark in sales in India this year

Lamborghini posted record sales in India in 2022 at 92 units, growing at 33 per cent from the previous year

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, January 29

Italian automaker Lamborghini is looking to cross the century mark in sales in the Indian market this year on the back of a record showing in 2022, according to the company’s country head Sharad Agarwal.

The company, which sells a range of super luxury cars with prices starting from Rs 3.8 crore in India, is also bringing to the country this year its first hybrid car after it makes its global debut in the first quarter of 2023.

Lamborghini posted record sales in India in 2022 at 92 units, growing at 33 per cent from the previous year. Its previous best-ever sales in the country was in 2021 with 69 units. Before that, its best sales was in 2019 when it had sold a total of 52 units.

“Yes, that’s going to be our direction. This is the question which has been coming for some time. We look forward to how do we achieve the three digit mark and hit the century, maybe in 2023. We are hopeful that’s the direction we are taking,” Agarwal told PTI.

He was responding to a query on whether the company is confident of crossing the 100 units sales milestone in 2023 after missing it by 8 units last year.

“We are not seeing any change or any slowdown pattern in our business in the country. In fact, we are starting the year with a very, very strong order book and all of our models have an average waiting time of about 18 months in the country,” Agarwal said.

“So this clearly shows that the production allocation for this year is already sold out in the country. So we remain very positive about our growth,” he added.

In terms of new products, he said this year Lamborghini will introduce its first hybrid car globally and efforts would be made to bring the vehicle to India at the earliest.

“We will begin our journey into the next phase of our company where we will hybridise our entire model range starting this year. And then in 2024, we will bring the hybrid Urus as well as the new hybrid V10, which is going to be the follower of Huracan, a completely new car,” Agarwal added.

He said in 2022, India emerged as one of the fastest growing markets for Lamborghini in Asia Pacific and also globally.

Globally, the company had its best sales ever in 2022 and delivered 9,233 cars worldwide, an increase of 10 per cent over the previous year, while the Asia region registered a 14 per cent rise.

He said the company’s SUV Urus contributed more than 60 per cent of its business in India.

