Le Travenues Tech shares to make stock market debut

New Delhi, June 17
Shares of Le Travenues Technology, which operates the travel booking platform ixigo, will make its stock market debut on Tuesday after garnering massive subscriptions for its initial public offering last week.
The initial public offering of Le Travenues Technology got subscribed 98.10 times on the closing day of the subscription on Wednesday last week.
“Trading members of the exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, June 18, the equity shares of Le Travenues Technology Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ‘B’ group of securities,” according to a BSE notice.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die, 41 hurt in West Bengal train collision
Goods train hits Kanchanjunga Express | ‘Signal failure’ pro...
Rahul Gandhi not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful
Decision on post in few days: Sources