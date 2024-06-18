Le Travenues Tech shares to make stock market debut

PTI

New Delhi, June 17

Shares of Le Travenues Technology, which operates the travel booking platform ixigo, will make its stock market debut on Tuesday after garnering massive subscriptions for its initial public offering last week.

The initial public offering of Le Travenues Technology got subscribed 98.10 times on the closing day of the subscription on Wednesday last week.

“Trading members of the exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, June 18, the equity shares of Le Travenues Technology Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ‘B’ group of securities,” according to a BSE notice.