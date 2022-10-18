 LG rolls out slew of products amid festive season : The Tribune India

The Tribune Corporate Broadband

LG rolls out slew of products amid festive season



LG Electronics (LG) has launched brand campaign "Diwali Full Of Innovation, Life's Good Celebration" ahead of the festive season. It has rolled out a slew of products, including widest range of OLED TVs, for a customised viewing experience.

Cancer Research Institute opens at Sohana Hospital

Sohana Cancer Research Institute opened for public on Monday. Jathedar Giani Harpeet Singh, Shri Akal Takat Sahib, among other dignitaries inaugurated the hospital. Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, inaugurated the PET/CT scan medical branch.

HDFC Bank opens digital banking units in 4 dists

HDFC Bank on Monday announced opening of digital banking units (DBUs) in four districts as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. These units are in Haridwar, Chandigarh, Faridabad and South 24 Parganas (West Bengal).

Tally Solutions to assist Ludhiana MSMEs

With the implementation of e-invoicing adoption for GST registered businesses with a turnover of 10 crore and above, Tally Solutions, a pioneer in the software products industry, is all geared up to assist businesses in Ludhiana to seamlessly transition and manage e-invoicing with its fully connected solution - TallyPrime.

Punjab & Sind Bank holds credit outreach programme

Punjab & Sind Bank organised a credit outreach programme at Faridkot. Swarup Kumar Saha, MD & CEO, said the bank was committed to extending all government sponsored schemes and more such camps would be organised in coming months.

Amandeep Hospital completes 2k robotic knee replacements

Amandeep Hospital commemorated a monumental milestone as Dr Avtar Singh, chief orthopaedic surgeon, successfully performed 2,000 robotic knee replacements. He has performed over 25,000 joint replacement surgeries over the last 30 years.

Allen Tallentex-2021 examination concludes

Allen Tallentex-2023 examination, one of the country's biggest examinations conducted by Allen Career Institute for the encouragement of talent, concluded on Sunday. More than 1.48 lakh students from across the country appeared in the exam. Dr Brajesh Maheshwari, chairman, Allen Career Institute Pvt Ltd, said the second phase of the examination took place on October 16.

Tata AIA introduces Indian consumers to Vitality

Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA), a leading life insurer in India, has enhanced its bouquet of life insurance solutions with the launch of a unique wellness programme — Tata AIA Vitality - available through its rider packages, Vitality Protect & Vitality Health.

32% people from Tier II cities invest in gold: Report

Allen Career Institute recently held Tallentex exam in 11 states in the first phase. As many as 20,631 students took the exam in Chandigarh, HP, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

Experience Zone of Amazon Great Indian Festival held

A mini-fair like experience zone of Amazon Great Indian Festival was organised at Chandigarh University. Students experienced virtual gaming zones and won prizes. It was part of the biggest festive celebration, 'The Amazon Metaworld', for its Chandigarh customers and students.

Burlington English launches School Partnership event

Burlington English launched its world-acclaimed School Partnership Programme on Monday at the event titled 'Tune into Tomorrow'. Over 100 schools from across Punjab, known for their progressive outlook and belief in the power of English language skills in gaining global competitiveness, participated in the event.

Milestone Education to support TOEFL preparation

ETS India inaugurated TOEFL test preparation classes in Jalandhar. These classes will be conducted by Milestone Education and will benefit thousands of students in Jalandhar and nearby areas planning for international education.

DHL Express India launches Diwali festive offer

DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, is spreading the festive cheer again. Individuals can now send gifts and sweets internationally at a discounted rate of at least 50 per cent for shipments weighing more than 2 kg.

Nexus Malls ties up with Cred to kick off festive season

CRED members will get additional rewards on shopping using CRED Pay at Nexus Elante during the festive season. Besides, every hour, one CRED member stands to win 100 per cent cashback, which gets credited to their CRED balance.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Vaishali Takkar death: Husband-wife duo booked for abetting 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor's suicide

2
Ludhiana

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

4
Nation

7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives

5
Punjab

PRTC seeks permission to pick up passengers from IGI's T3

6
Punjab

Christians demand arrest of Sikh activist Amritpal Singh, lodge protest at Jalandhar's PAP Chowk

7
Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

8
Punjab

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann stopped from entering J-K

9
Punjab

Will modify ration-on-doorstep scheme, Punjab govt tells High Court

10
Bathinda

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Don't Miss

View All
Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet
Trending

Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Top News

Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt

Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt

Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...

Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar

Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar

Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation

7 feared dead as helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes in Uttarakhand

7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives

The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration

Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...

Jayalalithaa death: Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty'

Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death

TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...


Cities

View All

50% paddy harvesting complete in dist

50% paddy harvesting complete in Amritsar district

4-year-old girl kidnapped from Jandiala Guru rescued

Milk price hike burns a hole in common man’s pocket

BSF shoots down drone near Rania border outpost

Amritsar: Man dumps newborn girl's body, arrested

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

ED attaches Rs 185 crore worth of assets of Chandigarh pharma company for bank fraud

95 biz, 58 residential Chandigarh Housing Board units up for grabs

PUCSC poll: CRPF on guard, students vote today

Chandigarh: Cabs, buses sans tracking devices to be challaned

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

Two minor brothers abducted from Rajasthan's Alwar found murdered in Delhi; lucky escape for third

This specially-abled Delhi girl wants to roam the world, but rules are creating a roadblock

CBI grills Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for 9 hours

Infant mauled by dog in Noida society dies

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire in Jalandhar

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

80-yr-old raped by autorickshaw driver in Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

Remove encroachments, Phagwara SP tells MC

Jalandhar: Lohian Khas youths protest 'failure' to curb drugs

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him: Punjab Governor to CM Mann

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Gang duping people on pretext of providing govt jobs busted, 1 held

Abductor of four-year-old Jagraon girl held in Amritsar

Three of auto gang nabbed in Ludhiana

Dengue spreads tentacles in Ludhiana's urban areas

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives in Patiala

Single licence, multiple firecracker kiosks come up in Patiala

2 Punjabi University teachers' groups to go to polls on Oct 21

No let-up in dengue, 14 fresh cases surface in Patiala

65-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala