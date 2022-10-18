LG rolls out slew of products amid festive season

LG Electronics (LG) has launched brand campaign "Diwali Full Of Innovation, Life's Good Celebration" ahead of the festive season. It has rolled out a slew of products, including widest range of OLED TVs, for a customised viewing experience.

Cancer Research Institute opens at Sohana Hospital

Sohana Cancer Research Institute opened for public on Monday. Jathedar Giani Harpeet Singh, Shri Akal Takat Sahib, among other dignitaries inaugurated the hospital. Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, inaugurated the PET/CT scan medical branch.

HDFC Bank opens digital banking units in 4 dists

HDFC Bank on Monday announced opening of digital banking units (DBUs) in four districts as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. These units are in Haridwar, Chandigarh, Faridabad and South 24 Parganas (West Bengal).

Tally Solutions to assist Ludhiana MSMEs

With the implementation of e-invoicing adoption for GST registered businesses with a turnover of 10 crore and above, Tally Solutions, a pioneer in the software products industry, is all geared up to assist businesses in Ludhiana to seamlessly transition and manage e-invoicing with its fully connected solution - TallyPrime.

Punjab & Sind Bank holds credit outreach programme

Punjab & Sind Bank organised a credit outreach programme at Faridkot. Swarup Kumar Saha, MD & CEO, said the bank was committed to extending all government sponsored schemes and more such camps would be organised in coming months.

Amandeep Hospital completes 2k robotic knee replacements

Amandeep Hospital commemorated a monumental milestone as Dr Avtar Singh, chief orthopaedic surgeon, successfully performed 2,000 robotic knee replacements. He has performed over 25,000 joint replacement surgeries over the last 30 years.

Allen Tallentex-2021 examination concludes

Allen Tallentex-2023 examination, one of the country's biggest examinations conducted by Allen Career Institute for the encouragement of talent, concluded on Sunday. More than 1.48 lakh students from across the country appeared in the exam. Dr Brajesh Maheshwari, chairman, Allen Career Institute Pvt Ltd, said the second phase of the examination took place on October 16.

Tata AIA introduces Indian consumers to Vitality

Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA), a leading life insurer in India, has enhanced its bouquet of life insurance solutions with the launch of a unique wellness programme — Tata AIA Vitality - available through its rider packages, Vitality Protect & Vitality Health.

32% people from Tier II cities invest in gold: Report

Allen Career Institute recently held Tallentex exam in 11 states in the first phase. As many as 20,631 students took the exam in Chandigarh, HP, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

Experience Zone of Amazon Great Indian Festival held

A mini-fair like experience zone of Amazon Great Indian Festival was organised at Chandigarh University. Students experienced virtual gaming zones and won prizes. It was part of the biggest festive celebration, 'The Amazon Metaworld', for its Chandigarh customers and students.

Burlington English launches School Partnership event

Burlington English launched its world-acclaimed School Partnership Programme on Monday at the event titled 'Tune into Tomorrow'. Over 100 schools from across Punjab, known for their progressive outlook and belief in the power of English language skills in gaining global competitiveness, participated in the event.

Milestone Education to support TOEFL preparation

ETS India inaugurated TOEFL test preparation classes in Jalandhar. These classes will be conducted by Milestone Education and will benefit thousands of students in Jalandhar and nearby areas planning for international education.

DHL Express India launches Diwali festive offer

DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, is spreading the festive cheer again. Individuals can now send gifts and sweets internationally at a discounted rate of at least 50 per cent for shipments weighing more than 2 kg.

Nexus Malls ties up with Cred to kick off festive season

CRED members will get additional rewards on shopping using CRED Pay at Nexus Elante during the festive season. Besides, every hour, one CRED member stands to win 100 per cent cashback, which gets credited to their CRED balance.