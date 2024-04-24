LIC cautions public against misleading social media advertisements using its brand name, logo

PTI

New Delhi, April 24

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday cautioned the public against certain individuals/entities engaging in fraudulent advertising practices on social media platforms by misusing the image of senior officials and the brand name and logo of the company.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), LIC asked its policyholders and the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any such advertisements.

“It has come to our attention that certain individuals and/or entities are engaging in fraudulent advertising practices on various social media platforms by misusing the image of our senior official/s or ex-officials, our brand logo, and our brand name without our consent in an unauthorised manner. We wish to alert the public in regard to such deceptive activities,” LIC said in a public caution notice.

It asked the public to report URL links of such fraudulent advertisements on LIC’s official social media accounts.

“We will pursue appropriate legal action and those found engaging in fraudulent activities using our brand without authorisation,” LIC said, adding that it is committed to ensuring that policyholders and general public are not misled by such deceptive advertising practices.

