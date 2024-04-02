LIC first on insurance brands’ list

LIC has been ranked first on the list of Strongest Insurance Brands 2024 by Brand Finance Insurance. The corporation said it was grateful to all its policyholders and stakeholders who had reposed their faith in LIC for almost seven decades.

IO’s Sitarganj plant dispatches LPG

Indian Oil’s 100th state-of-the-art LPG bottling plant at Sitarganj rolled out the first truck load of packed LPG recently. This plant will cater to several districts of Uttarakhand and UP. It will dispatch around 60 trucks daily to around 122 Indane LPG distributors.

MN Goyal is GM of NFL, Nangal

MN Goyal has taken over as GM of Nangal unit of National Fertilizers Limited, a government undertaking, Schedule ‘A’ and Mini Ratna company. Goyal is a mechanical engineer from GNDEC, Ludhiana, and master in engineering from University of Roorkee.

LG launches MoodUP refrigerator

LG Electronics introduced LG Objet Collection featuring the MoodUP Refrigerator, in collaboration with leading fashion designers Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week. The fridge, inspired by the 1.7 Lakh colour combinations, features LED panels on its doors.

Unity Bank opens branches in Pb

Unity Small Finance Bank Limited (Unity Bank), a new-age digital-first bank, has launched seven new branches in Chandigarh, Amritsar and Ludhiana. Unity Bank’s Punjab foray will leverage the growing business opportunities in the region.

Yamaha’s 300 Blue Square outlets

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has achieved the feat of launching 300 Blue Square showrooms across India. In 2019, Yamaha introduced the concept of Blue Square showrooms to offer customers a comprehensive solution for all their biking needs.

Kia launches Refreshed Seltos

Kia India has launched the 2024 Refreshed Seltos with an updated combination of engine and transmission and enhanced features. The newly launched Seltos now comes in two variants — Petrol G1.5 HTK+ IVT and Diesel 1.5L CRDi VGT HTK+ 6AT.

AU SFB partners with Salesforce

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM solutions, has announced collaboration with AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), India’s leading SFB, to implement an advanced digital customer onboarding solution for the vehicle loan customers of the Bank.

HDFC opens 60 more outlets

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, has announced the inauguration of 60 business correspondent banking outlets across unbanked rural centres pan-India. With this, HDFC Bank centres’ network presence spreads to 5,020 outlets.

Global Hospital attains new feat

Global Hospital has become one amongst the first few hospitals in the North to perform succesful transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) on an old woman who reported severe breathlessness and on evaluation was diagnosed to have severe aortic stenosis.

Paras starts evening OPD

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal inaugurated multi-speciality evening OPD at Paras Health, Panchkula, on Sunday. The hospital has launched evening OPD in internal medicines, gynaecology, neurology, nephrology, orthopedics, pediatrics and pulmonology.

Fortis’ ENT dept launches drive

The ENT department at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, has launched a campaign. As part of the drive, awareness sessions to address deafness and hearing loss will be organised in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, and the same will be replicated across Punjab.

Jindal Stainless wins ICC awards

Jindal Stainless has been honoured with Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC)’s Corporate Governance and Sustainability Vision Awards in the ‘Corporate Governance’ category for its efforts in upholding transparent operations within the organisation.

inDrive rewards driver partners

inDrive recently organised “Driver of the Month” campaign to motivate the driver community to go the extra mile, and set new standards of excellence in ride-hailing service. The inDrive team facilitated winners of the campaign in Chandigarh.