LIC introduces Jeevan Kiran

LIC has introduced Jeevan Kiran - an individual, savings and life insurance plan. It offers refund of total premiums paid to the insured on surviving the date of maturity.

University of Fraser Valley

Canada is one of the most sought-after places for international students worldwide, and Indians account for over one-third of Canada's foreign students. Students wishing to go to Canada can visit Fraser Valley India at SD College, Chandigarh.

Tanishq’s ‘The Autumn Edit’

Tanishq has launched its most extensive assortment of diamond jewellery ever. ‘The Autumn Edit’ range offers designs exclusively crafted for elevating the style quotient for every occasion.

BYJU’S talent hunt exam

Aakash BYJU’s has unveiled the 14th edition of its annual scholarship exam 'ANTHE 2023'. It provides the chance to students to unleash their potential with up to 100% scholarships and cash awards.

BBMB sets new records

Nand Lal Sharma, chairman, BBMB, has disclosed that the BBMB has accomplished yet another feat by achieving the highest-ever power generation of 625.26 lakh units in a single day.

Sangam Netralaya doc awarded

Dr Gaurav Sanghi, retina specialist at Sangam Netralaya Eye Hospital, Mohali, was recently awarded third prize at the Indian Retinopathy of Prematurity society's annual conference in Surat for presenting his research on aggressive retinopathy of prematurity.

Hair Empires in Chandigarh

Hair Empires recently inaugurated its outet in Chandigarh. It specialises in bridal makeup, corrective makeup, hair care and other grooming services.

inDrive.Outstation service

inDrive.Outstation helps people make inter-city trips within the country without owning a car. Aakar Kumar, South Asia Business Development Specialist, inDrive.Outstation, said they also allow passengers to quote their own fare.

Hampa haircare range

Hampa Wellness has launched a range of hair care products which have the superpower of hemp plant. It boasts of Edestin protein, Omega — 3, 6 & 9, essential dietary fibers, vitamins & minerals.

TCY milestone

TCY has achieved a milestone by conducting over five million monthly AI evaluations. The feat revolutionises the evaluation landscape and sets a new standard in the industry.

Angel One Super App

Angel One (formerly Angel Broking) has launched the #SuperIsHere campaign. It is an AI-powered campaign that aims to empower billions in their wealth creation with the Angel One Super App.

Tally to assist MSMEs

As the deadline for e-invoicing adoption approaches for GST-registered businesses with a turnover of 5 crore and above, Tally Solutions has geared up to assist these businesses in smoothly transitioning to managing e-invoicing through solution - TallyPrime 3.0.

‘ICICI Pru Protect N Gain’

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched ICICI Pru Protect N Gain. It offers a comprehensive life insurance cover, protection against accidental death and permanent disability.

HDFC Bank co-branded card

HDFC Bank and Swiggy have launched a co-branded credit card on Mastercard's payment network. It will provide cardholders rewards and benefits across various online platforms, including Swiggy.

Tata AIA Life small cap fund

Tata AIA Life has launched its first dedicated small-cap fund - Tata AIA Small Cap Discovery Fund. It will offer policyholders the opportunity to generate capital appreciation in the long-term.

#Canada