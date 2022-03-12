LIC IPO: Govt to file details with SEBI soon

New Delhi, March 11
The Union government will soon be filing detailed papers for LIC’s initial public offering (IPO) with SEBI. A government official said the papers will provide details about the price band, discount for policyholders and retail buyers, and the actual number of shares to be put on sale.
The IPO will be put up after analysing the market volatility induced by the Russia-Ukraine war. —
