LIC IPO's retail portion fully subscribed

New Delhi, May 6
LIC’s public offer, the country’s biggest-ever IPO, witnessed full subscription of the retail portion on day three on Friday.
The overall issue was subscribed 1.38 times, according to data posted on stock exchanges on 7 pm.
However, the Qualified Institutional Buyer and Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portions are yet to be fully subscribed. Subscription for non-institutional investors’ segment stood at 76%, while that for QIBs’ portion was lower at 56%.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict
Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...
Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him
On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...