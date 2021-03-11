LIC IPO's retail portion fully subscribed

PTI

New Delhi, May 6

LIC’s public offer, the country’s biggest-ever IPO, witnessed full subscription of the retail portion on day three on Friday.

The overall issue was subscribed 1.38 times, according to data posted on stock exchanges on 7 pm.

However, the Qualified Institutional Buyer and Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portions are yet to be fully subscribed. Subscription for non-institutional investors’ segment stood at 76%, while that for QIBs’ portion was lower at 56%.