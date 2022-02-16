LIC policyholders told to link PAN for discount on IPO

New Delhi, February 15
LIC has asked its policyholders to update their Permanent Account Number (PAN) details by February 28 to participate in its estimated Rs 63,000- crore public issue.
LIC’s initial public offering (IPO) of over 31.6 crore shares or 5% of LIC’s stake is likely in March and its employees and policyholders will get a discount over the floor price. The PAN updating can be done on LIC’s website directly or with the help of agents.
Policyholders will be eligible to apply for the reserved portion that cannot be more than 10% of the total offer size.
