LIC records 24% increase in total premium income

LIC of India has registered a 23.87% increase in its total premium income at Rs 2,30,456 crore for the half-year ended September 30 as compared to Rs 1,86,053 crore during the same period previous fiscal.

RK Singh presides over NTPC’s Raising Day function

NTPC recently celebrated its Raising Day. Union Power Minister RK Singh was the chief guest. He stressed on the importance of critical decision making, attracting bright minds and encouraging them to take risk and think out of the box.

HUDCO observes vigilance awareness week

HUDCO recently observed vigilance awareness week. This year's theme was “Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation”. The integrity pledge was administered to company officials. An essay and slogan writing competition was also held.

Markfed celebrates Cooperative Day at Jalandhar

Markfed on Monday celebrated Cooperative Day at Markfed Canneries, Jalandhar. Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak was the chief guest and Special Chief Secretary (Coop) Ms Ravneet Kaur was the guest of honour.

SGGS World University holds workshop on IoT

SGGS World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, in association with Sabudh Foundation, Mohali, recently held a workshop on IoT. As many as

40 students participated.

Škoda Auto India holds international meet in Dehradun

Škoda Auto India celebrated the last quarter of 2022 with an international congregation in Dehradun recently. The Peak-to-Peak Drive showcased the achievements of the company.

HDFC Bank’s new regional office opened in Mohali

HDFC Bank’s new regional headquarter was recently inaugurated in Mohali by Punjab's Sports and Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

Neeraj Chopra to endorse Switzerland Tourism

Switzerland Tourism has appointed Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra as the ‘friendship ambassador’. He will promote Switzerland to Indian travellers.

PFC observes vigilance awareness week

Power Finance Corporation recently observed vigilance awareness week. The integrity pledge was administered to staff by Ms Simmi R Nakra, CVO, PFC.

SGT University hosts 22,000 students at Synergy-2022

SGT University, Gurugram, recently hosted over 22,000 students from 150 schools at Synergy-2022. It was the fourth edition of Synergy.

Toyota unveils CNG models

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has forayed into CNG segment by launching Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder trims in CNG. Bookings have begun.

Awareness prog on diabetes

‘Chirag’ — a public health awareness initiative of Grewal Eye Institute, Chandigarh, conducted a programme for common people on World Diabetic Day. It was led by eminent ophthalmologists.

Yuvi, Harrdy Sandhu launch Puma store at Elante Mall

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu recently launched a Puma store at Elante Mall. It offers select merchandise from its global collaborations and collection for adults and kids.

IOC’s eco-friendly uniform for fuel station attendants

In a ceremony titled “Unbottled - Towards a Greener Future”, SM Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil Corporation (IOC), recently launched a special “sustainable & green” uniform exclusively designed for nearly three lakh IndianOil fuel station attendants and Indane LPG gas delivery personnel.

Kidney Care Centre holds organ donation camp

On completion of two years, Kidney Care Centre, Panchkula, recently held an organ donation camp. A team from ROTTO, PGI, Chandigarh, was also present. As many as 122 persons pledged their organs.

Cancer OPD in Bathinda

Delhi-based HCMCT Manipal Hospitals has launched a cancer clinic in Bathinda. A regular cancer OPD will be held between 10 am to 2 pm at Mehar Superspecialty Hospital every Saturday.

Bank of Baroda cuts home loan interest rates

Bank of Baroda has reduced its home loan interest rates by 25 basis points to 8.25% p.a. with effect from November 14 for a limited period. This special rate is available till December 31, 2022.

Kotak Securities rolls out Kotak Neo app

Kotak Securities has launched Kotak Neo, its latest trading platform ecosystem. It offers multi-platform access comprising a mobile app, website, trade API and Nest trading terminal.