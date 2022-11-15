 LIC records 24% increase in total premium income : The Tribune India

THE TRIBUNE CORPORATE BROADBAND

LIC records 24% increase in total premium income

LIC records 24% increase in total premium income

File photo



LIC of India has registered a 23.87% increase in its total premium income at Rs 2,30,456 crore for the half-year ended September 30 as compared to Rs 1,86,053 crore during the same period previous fiscal.

RK Singh presides over NTPC’s Raising Day function

NTPC recently celebrated its Raising Day. Union Power Minister RK Singh was the chief guest. He stressed on the importance of critical decision making, attracting bright minds and encouraging them to take risk and think out of the box.

HUDCO observes vigilance awareness week

HUDCO recently observed vigilance awareness week. This year's theme was “Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation”. The integrity pledge was administered to company officials. An essay and slogan writing competition was also held.

Markfed celebrates Cooperative Day at Jalandhar

Markfed on Monday celebrated Cooperative Day at Markfed Canneries, Jalandhar. Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak was the chief guest and Special Chief Secretary (Coop) Ms Ravneet Kaur was the guest of honour.

SGGS World University holds workshop on IoT

SGGS World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, in association with Sabudh Foundation, Mohali, recently held a workshop on IoT. As many as

40 students participated.

Škoda Auto India holds international meet in Dehradun

Škoda Auto India celebrated the last quarter of 2022 with an international congregation in Dehradun recently. The Peak-to-Peak Drive showcased the achievements of the company.

HDFC Bank’s new regional office opened in Mohali

HDFC Bank’s new regional headquarter was recently inaugurated in Mohali by Punjab's Sports and Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

Neeraj Chopra to endorse Switzerland Tourism

Switzerland Tourism has appointed Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra as the ‘friendship ambassador’. He will promote Switzerland to Indian travellers.

PFC observes vigilance awareness week

Power Finance Corporation recently observed vigilance awareness week. The integrity pledge was administered to staff by Ms Simmi R Nakra, CVO, PFC.

SGT University hosts 22,000 students at Synergy-2022

SGT University, Gurugram, recently hosted over 22,000 students from 150 schools at Synergy-2022. It was the fourth edition of Synergy.

Toyota unveils CNG models

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has forayed into CNG segment by launching Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder trims in CNG. Bookings have begun.

Awareness prog on diabetes

‘Chirag’ — a public health awareness initiative of Grewal Eye Institute, Chandigarh, conducted a programme for common people on World Diabetic Day. It was led by eminent ophthalmologists.

Yuvi, Harrdy Sandhu launch Puma store at Elante Mall

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu recently launched a Puma store at Elante Mall. It offers select merchandise from its global collaborations and collection for adults and kids.

IOC’s eco-friendly uniform for fuel station attendants

In a ceremony titled “Unbottled - Towards a Greener Future”, SM Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil Corporation (IOC), recently launched a special “sustainable & green” uniform exclusively designed for nearly three lakh IndianOil fuel station attendants and Indane LPG gas delivery personnel.

Kidney Care Centre holds organ donation camp

On completion of two years, Kidney Care Centre, Panchkula, recently held an organ donation camp. A team from ROTTO, PGI, Chandigarh, was also present. As many as 122 persons pledged their organs.

Cancer OPD in Bathinda

Delhi-based HCMCT Manipal Hospitals has launched a cancer clinic in Bathinda. A regular cancer OPD will be held between 10 am to 2 pm at Mehar Superspecialty Hospital every Saturday.

Bank of Baroda cuts home loan interest rates

Bank of Baroda has reduced its home loan interest rates by 25 basis points to 8.25% p.a. with effect from November 14 for a limited period. This special rate is available till December 31, 2022.

Kotak Securities rolls out Kotak Neo app

Kotak Securities has launched Kotak Neo, its latest trading platform ecosystem. It offers multi-platform access comprising a mobile app, website, trade API and Nest trading terminal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

2
Sports t20 world cup final

England captain Jos Buttler asked teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations; know why

3
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

4
Delhi

Live-in partner murder: Shraddha’s friend first alerted family in September that she was ‘missing’

5
Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

6
Punjab

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Punjab's Amritsar

7
Nation

Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means 'very serious' matter: Supreme Court

8
Brand Connect

New Slim Keto + ACV Gummies Review - Scam or Real Quick Shot Slim Candy Keto Gummies?

9
World

US President Biden discusses Taiwan with Chinese counterpart Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict'

10
World

Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany marries beau Michael Boulos

Don't Miss

View All
Manali gets season’s first snowfall
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Top News

Need to find way to return to path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine: PM at G-20 summit

Need to find way to return to path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine: PM at G-20 summit

PM Modi in Bali for G20 meet; world leaders to discuss key issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine

PM Modi in Bali for G20 meet; world leaders to discuss key issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine

‘Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feard he will kill her that day but...’ friends narrate their side of story

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he will kill her that day but...' friends narrate their side of story

Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile

Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha’s body remained in fridge

Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha's body remained in fridge

To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

Air India is among the six airlines that have agreed to coug...


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends

Two gangsters held after encounter in Tarn Taran

Children’s Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on Chandigarh MC for defying norms

Panchkula: Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

Panchkula: Protesting residents evicted in late-night swoop at Jhuriwala

Chandigarh: IAF Heritage Centre gets go-ahead

Chandigarh: Drizzle brings nip in the air

Dream big for developed India, Prez tells children

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

L-G recommends disciplinary action against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Over 1K duped online, 20 held

Counter BJP with facts: Kharge to Congress workers

Misbehaviour with doctors at Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Misbehaviour with doctors at Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Roadways buses remain off road, passengers troubled

CM gives nod to ring road for Bilga village

Light showers, dip in temperature improve air quality across district

2 policemen among three nabbed in Rs 1L bribe case

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests highlight poor amenities

4 nabbed for stealing mobikes, snatching mobiles in two cases

Man booked for stalking 42-yr-old woman

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Intensify measures to curb vector-borne diseases: DC

Naib tehsildar recruitment 'scam': 3 held by Patiala police

Sports shop gutted; no one hurt

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused