LIC revises annuity rates of New Jeevan Shanti plan

LIC has revised annuity rates upwards in respect of its annuity plan New Jeevan Shanti with effect from January 5. The incentive for higher purchase price has also been enhanced.

Sardulgarh MLA opens jaggery unit of TSPL

Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawala recently inaugurated a jaggery processing unit of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL). It has been set up in collaboration with The Nabha Foundation in Moosa village, Mansa, to facilitate jaggery production.

Adesh Group expands footprint in Greater Toronto

Adesh University, Bathinda, is expanding its Canada Campus in Greater Toronto Area. Gurfateh Singh Gill, Director, Overseas Operations, said admissions would start from January 15 for May intake.

Nissan India achieves sale of 8,991 units in Dec 2022

Nissan Motor India has achieved cumulative wholesales of 8,991 units with cumulative wholesale YTD growth at 19%. In December, the domestic wholesales stood at 2,020 units and export wholesales stood at 6,971 units.

Royale Estate Group’s MIEZ gets nod from Punjab Govt

Royale Estate Group's upcoming Mohali Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ) on the Banur-Tepla Road has got approval from the Punjab Government. It is being developed in over 100 acres.

Desh Bhagat University prof gets National Award

Dr Rahul Dhiman, Asstt Prof of Department of Fine Arts and Design, Desh Bhagat University, has been awarded the National Award for his art work ‘Hope of Cervical’.

Tanishq introduces ‘The Spring Summer Edit’23’

Tanishq has introduced the largest assortment of diamond jewellery ever with the launch of ‘The Summer Edit'23’ featuring distinct diamond looks to celebrate the many styles a woman adorns.

PSTCL chief Venu Prasad releases New Year calendar

PSTCL CMD A Venu Prasad recently released the calendar for 2023. On the occasion, he congratulated all electricity consumers of Punjab, PSTCL employees and their family members on the New Year.

Powergrid ranks first in services sector

Powergrid has been ranked first in the services sector across categories. It has been ranked third among top 10 profit-making CPSEs in the recently published Public Enterprises Survey 2021-22 by the Department of Public Enterprises.

NFL achieves highest-ever fertiliser sale of 49.71 LMT

NFL has recorded sale of fertilisers at 49.71 lakh MT during April-December 2022, 27% higher than the corresponding period last year.

Geetanjali Salon’s hair extension service in Chd

Geetanjali Salon has launched its salon expansion with permanent hair extension service in partnership with HairOriginals at Nexus Elante, Chandigarh.

NHAI, Rodic Consultants in pact for highway project

The NHAI has selected Rodic Consultants for supervision of construction of four-lane Greenfield Amritsar with Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway from Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi road junction to MDR junction at Dhunda village under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

HSBC Mutual Fund unveils Multi Cap Fund

HSBC Mutual Fund has launched HSBC Multi Cap Fund — an open-ended equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

Hero MotoCorp launches Green Drive in Haryana

Hero MotoCorp has extended its Green Drive in Haryana with the commencement of plantation of 50,000 saplings in Karnal under its CSR platform.

Tata Motors commences deliveries of Ace EV

Tata Motors has commenced delivery of the all-new Ace EV — India's most advanced, zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle.

SafeHouse Tech offers cyber insurance

Cybersecurity firm SafeHouse Tech has partnered with HDFC ERGO to offer unique insurance through its BodyGuard app. It also covers losses from digital frauds.

Axis MF unveils Index Fund

Axis MF has launched Axis CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2028 Index Fund. It is an open-ended target maturity index fund investing in constituents of CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Index - June 2028.

HDFC Bank, Microsoft in pact

HDFC Bank has partnered with Microsoft to unlock business value by transforming the application portfolio, modernising the data landscape and securing the enterprise with Microsoft Cloud.