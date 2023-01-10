 LIC revises annuity rates of New Jeevan Shanti plan : The Tribune India

LIC revises annuity rates of New Jeevan Shanti plan



LIC has revised annuity rates upwards in respect of its annuity plan New Jeevan Shanti with effect from January 5. The incentive for higher purchase price has also been enhanced.

Sardulgarh MLA opens jaggery unit of TSPL

Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawala recently inaugurated a jaggery processing unit of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL). It has been set up in collaboration with The Nabha Foundation in Moosa village, Mansa, to facilitate jaggery production.

Adesh Group expands footprint in Greater Toronto

Adesh University, Bathinda, is expanding its Canada Campus in Greater Toronto Area. Gurfateh Singh Gill, Director, Overseas Operations, said admissions would start from January 15 for May intake.

Nissan India achieves sale of 8,991 units in Dec 2022

Nissan Motor India has achieved cumulative wholesales of 8,991 units with cumulative wholesale YTD growth at 19%. In December, the domestic wholesales stood at 2,020 units and export wholesales stood at 6,971 units.

Royale Estate Group’s MIEZ gets nod from Punjab Govt

Royale Estate Group's upcoming Mohali Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ) on the Banur-Tepla Road has got approval from the Punjab Government. It is being developed in over 100 acres.

Desh Bhagat University prof gets National Award

Dr Rahul Dhiman, Asstt Prof of Department of Fine Arts and Design, Desh Bhagat University, has been awarded the National Award for his art work ‘Hope of Cervical’.

Tanishq introduces ‘The Spring Summer Edit’23’

Tanishq has introduced the largest assortment of diamond jewellery ever with the launch of ‘The Summer Edit'23’ featuring distinct diamond looks to celebrate the many styles a woman adorns.

PSTCL chief Venu Prasad releases New Year calendar

PSTCL CMD A Venu Prasad recently released the calendar for 2023. On the occasion, he congratulated all electricity consumers of Punjab, PSTCL employees and their family members on the New Year.

Powergrid ranks first in services sector

Powergrid has been ranked first in the services sector across categories. It has been ranked third among top 10 profit-making CPSEs in the recently published Public Enterprises Survey 2021-22 by the Department of Public Enterprises.

NFL achieves highest-ever fertiliser sale of 49.71 LMT

NFL has recorded sale of fertilisers at 49.71 lakh MT during April-December 2022, 27% higher than the corresponding period last year.

Geetanjali Salon’s hair extension service in Chd

Geetanjali Salon has launched its salon expansion with permanent hair extension service in partnership with HairOriginals at Nexus Elante, Chandigarh.

NHAI, Rodic Consultants in pact for highway project

The NHAI has selected Rodic Consultants for supervision of construction of four-lane Greenfield Amritsar with Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway from Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi road junction to MDR junction at Dhunda village under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

HSBC Mutual Fund unveils Multi Cap Fund

HSBC Mutual Fund has launched HSBC Multi Cap Fund — an open-ended equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

Hero MotoCorp launches Green Drive in Haryana

Hero MotoCorp has extended its Green Drive in Haryana with the commencement of plantation of 50,000 saplings in Karnal under its CSR platform.

Tata Motors commences deliveries of Ace EV

Tata Motors has commenced delivery of the all-new Ace EV — India's most advanced, zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle.

SafeHouse Tech offers cyber insurance

Cybersecurity firm SafeHouse Tech has partnered with HDFC ERGO to offer unique insurance through its BodyGuard app. It also covers losses from digital frauds.

Axis MF unveils Index Fund

Axis MF has launched Axis CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2028 Index Fund. It is an open-ended target maturity index fund investing in constituents of CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Index - June 2028.

HDFC Bank, Microsoft in pact

HDFC Bank has partnered with Microsoft to unlock business value by transforming the application portfolio, modernising the data landscape and securing the enterprise with Microsoft Cloud. 

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot on cold surface during yatra in Punjab
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Expect snow in Himachal Pradesh from today
Himachal

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh get snow

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists
Himachal

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists

‘It will injure lungs of city’: Supreme Court bars apartmentalisation of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh
Chandigarh

'It will injure lungs of city': Supreme Court bars 'apartmentalisation' of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here a few clips that will make you smile
Trending

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here are a few clips that will make you smile

Miscreants chop off man's hand sitting with girl in Kurukshetra’s Haveli, later fled with it; victim hospitalised
Haryana

Miscreants chop off hand of man sitting with girl in Kurukshetra's Haveli, flee with it

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region
Haryana

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhu keeps Finance and Home; see full list

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...

AI peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was ‘utterly disgusting’

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'

‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...

Vice President Dhankhar slams ‘one-upmanship’ from judicial platforms, says cannot have ‘Ostrich-like’ stance

Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance

Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...

Flight disrupted across US after FAA computer outage

US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage

More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad


Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Clash in Goindwal jail: Kin of injured inmates demand investigation

Snatchers on prowl: Three robbed of phones, vehicle

PCS officers on mass leave, work hit

Cabinet ministers review works in schools

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Punjab school board chairman Yograj resigns

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

To preserve Chandigarh's heritage, Supreme Court bars floor-wise division of houses

Punjab National Bank fraud: CBI gets sanction to prosecute 6 officers

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Ex gratia of Rs 1 crore announced for family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher

Delhi most polluted city of country in 2022

Nod to prosecute JNUSU ex-leader for Army tweets

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Court seeks reasons for delay in responding to initial PCR calls

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

MC driver, who had shot woman dead, succumbs to injuries

Rahul Gandhi to start yatra in Doaba from January 14

Golden girl Mallika Handa to get National Youth Award

Jalandhar students clear CA final

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

International drugs syndicate in Ludhiana: No lessons learnt, Punjab Police again caught napping

Residents, farmers' body protest over poor state of Rahon Road

Ludhiana: PCS officers visit court in RTA's support

Patiala youth who dies in Canada cremated in hometown today

Patiala youth who died in Canada cremated in hometown today

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

Traffic jams a norm in royal city, cops on toes during rush hours

Patiala DC takes stock of work on Model Town drain

Patiala MC workers rally behind protesting PCS officers