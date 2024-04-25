LIC warns against misleading ads

PTI

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday cautioned the public against certain individuals or entities engaging in fraudulent advertising practices on social media platforms by misusing the image of senior officials and the brand name and logo of the company. PTI

HUL Q4 profit dips 1.53% to Rs 2,561 cr

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday reported a 1.53 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,561 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24 on account of deflation due to softening of commodity prices. The company posted a net profit of Rs 2,601 crore in the year-ago period.

