Licence of Nashik coop bank cancelled

New Delhi, February 3
The licence of Independence Co-operative Bank, Nashik has been cancelled as it does not have adequate capital and earning prospects, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.
Independence Co-operative Bank has ceased to carry on banking business with effect from the close of business hours on February 3, 2022 (Thursday), the RBI said in a statement. —
