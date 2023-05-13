Linda Yaccarino is new Twitter CEO

New Delhi, May 12
Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that Linda Yaccarino, NBC Universal's chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships, will take over as the new CEO of Twitter.
"I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! She will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design and new technology," Musk posted in a fresh tweet.
"Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," he added.
Musk's role will transition to being executive chair and CTO, "overseeing product, software and system operations".
Yaccarino oversees about 2,000 workers in her role, similar to the current strength of Twitter staff after massive sacking by Musk following his $44 billion takeover late last year.
