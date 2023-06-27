 Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23, premium segment over Rs 1,000 grows 48% : The Tribune India

Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23, premium segment over Rs 1,000 grows 48%

The North region contributed 16 per cent of the total sales, as states likes Punjab has a whopping 54 per cent growth over last year

Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23, premium segment over Rs 1,000 grows 48%

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 27

Sales of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) rose by 14 per cent in volume terms to 385 million cases in FY 2022-23 while premium products priced over Rs 1,000 per 750ml bottle grew by 48 per cent, according to industry body CIABC.

Sales are almost 12 per cent higher than the pre-Covid levels of FY 2019-20, indicating that the impact of Covid has fully worn off, it said.

The industry is expected to grow in the current fiscal by 8 per cent to end around 412-415 million cases (9 litres each), the report by the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) stated.

In FY23, whisky remained the largest segment with an expected sales volume of 243 million cases, contributing 63 per cent of sales of the total industry.

Moreover, after many years of decline, Gin seems to have reversed the trend and is back in growth, added the report CIABC, which is the apex body of the Indian Alcoholic Beverage Industry.

According to the report, the trend of premiumisation has continued in the liquor industry as tumblers prefer for high priced offerings.

"Higher price segments are growing much faster than the lower segments and the share of brands above Rs 500 per 750ml bottle is now at 20 per cent," it said, adding the price segment of Rs 1000 and above is dominated by imported products and reported 48 per cent growth.

The market is still dominated by low-priced products, selling below Rs 500 per 750ml bottle accounting for 79 per cent of the total sales.

While segments priced between Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 accounted for 21 per cent of total sales and above Rs 1,000 (mostly imported) contributed 3 per cent of the sales.

However, the share of Indian products in Rs 1,000 and above has risen from 18 per cent to 20 per cent in FY23, indicating a faster growth for Indian products in this segment compared to imported products, it said.

CIABC Director General Vinod Giri said: "Liquor industry has sailed through the adverse impact of the Corona pandemic on sales. After a slowdown for couple of years, we are again on fast sales growth path.” Region wise, the CIABC report said barring a few states, growth has been fairly 'consistent' across India.

"It has grown by 32 per cent in Western region, 22 per cent in Eastern region, 16 per cent in Northern region and 9 per cent in the Southern region," it said.

Like earlier, the Southern region has remained the largest contributor to sales volume with 58 per cent share followed by West and East, which contributed 22 per cent equally.

The North region contributed 16 per cent of the total sales, as states likes Punjab has a whopping 54 per cent growth over last year.

"This appears that the new excise policy has had a very positive effect in a state where IMFL segment has historically been very sluggish and smaller compared to even neighbouring states including Himachal and Uttarakhand," it said.

While, Delhi, despite disruption from the excise policy changes and the non-availability of many brands, maintained a healthy annual growth rate of 36 per cent YoY.

"However, a closer analysis shows that much of this growth is attributed to the First quarter of 2022-23 when various trade schemes and promotions were run to liquidate the stock in view of the impending changes in the excise policy. Thereafter sales growth has been trending down reaching negative range," it said.

However, some states reported a decline in sales also such as Telangana (-6 per cent), UP (-1 per cent) and Uttarakhand (-3 per cent).

Over the outlook, CIABC said it expects sales in Telangana and Uttarakhand to recover and other states to maintain growth momentum.

"Following the likely Growth Momentum, we expect the liquor industry to end the year FY 23-24 to end around 412-415 million cases which would be a growth of 7-8 per cent," it said. 

CIABC said it may see challenges in UP, West Bengal and Delhi unless appropriate regulatory interventions are made in these states.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu introduces his would-be daughter-in-law, shares her photograph on Twitter

2
Himachal

HP road blocked, thousands spend night in vehicles

3
Sports

MS Dhoni’s reaction to air hostess offering him chocolates breaks the Internet, fans notice he plays Candy Crush

4
Punjab

Withdraw amended Gurdwaras Act or face agitation: SGPC to Bhagwant Mann govt

5
Haryana

M3M money laundering case: Court refuses to extend custody of Basant Bansal, son

6
Punjab

Anurag Verma new Chief Secretary of Punjab, to replace Vijay Kumar Janjua

7
Nation

Man urinates, defecates on floor of Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight, held

8
Amritsar

Withdraw Sikh Gurdwaras Bill or face stir: SGPC chief tells Punjab govt

9
Nation

Passenger arrested for defecating and urinating on Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight

10
Punjab

Now, rural dispensaries in Punjab to be made Aam Aadmi Clinics

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

If one family can’t run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

If one family can’t run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

Says anti-BJP opposition alliance can offer only one guarant...

Ahmedabad to host marquee India-Pakistan game and WC final, Mumbai and Kolkata get semifinals

Ahmedabad to host marquee India-Pakistan game and WC final, Mumbai and Kolkata get semifinals

Tournament to begin on October 5 with clash between defendin...

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

The workers have shut functioning of 27 depots of the PRTC a...

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

Can now directly access treatment facilities in these medica...

Tomato prices soar across country due to dip in supply, cost Rs 80-100 per kg

Tomato prices soar across country due to dip in supply, cost Rs 80-100 per kg

Due to rain, significant disruption in the supply of tomatoe...


Cities

View All

2 of family die as roof collapses in Verka

2 of family die as roof collapses in Verka

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Amritsar

Knotty Affair: Cobwebs of cables distort skyline in Majitha Road, White Avenue localities

Guru Ram Das Nagar park needs staff for maintenance

State-of-the-art gadgets to aid cricketers in Gurdaspur

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

Take councillors’ consent or lose park maintenance: Chandigarh MC to RWAs

Govt buildings of Panchkula face sealing

Chandigarh Admn curbs visits of MRs to health facilities

GMADA set to allot 550 units at Purab Premium Apartments in Mohali

Congress protests against AAP government over power tariff hike in Delhi

Congress protests against AAP government over power tariff hike in Delhi

CAG to audit into 'irregularities' in 'reconstruction' of Kejriwal’s residence, Delhi BJP hails move

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

Over 1,500 people detained, 270 vehicles seized in central district during night patrol, says Delhi Police

‘Jungle raj’ in Delhi, people feeling unsafe, alleges CM Kejriwal; Union Minister Lekhi hits back

Grocery shop owner murdered

Grocery shop owner murdered

Panic among traders, industrialists

Two bikers killed in road mishap

Plumes of dust trouble residents on Malri road

Overgrown grass, filth at Deen Dayal Nagar park an eyesore for residents

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 250 drug addicts visit OOAT clinics, de-addiction centres daily in Ludhiana

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 250 drug addicts visit OOAT clinics, de-addiction centres daily in Ludhiana

Cable mess: Webs of wires common sight at Ghumar Mandi, Krishna Nagar in Ludhiana

PSPCL releases alternate numbers to file complaints

65 dyeing units begin operations, to pay Rs 75 lakh penalty today

18 challaned for dumping cow dung into sewer lines

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

Allopathy doctor to head Patiala ayurvedic college

Waste management poor in Patiala

PSPCL JEs protest for pay hike in Patiala