LNG imports to drop to 45% by FY26

Mumbai: With increasing local production, the import dependency of natural gas in general and LNG in particular, is likely to come down to 45 per cent by FY26, says a report. A Care Ratings analysis said the dependency on imported LNG has gradually declined over the past three years. PTI

Unilever to cut 7,500 jobs for cost savings

London: Unilever, the company that makes Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Dove soaps and Vaseline, said Tuesday that it is cutting 7,500 jobs and spinning off its ice cream business to reduce costs and boost profits. London-based Unilever said its ice cream business has “distinct characteristics” from its other brands and would benefit from separate ownership.

