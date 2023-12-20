Lok Sabha passes Bill to raise age limit of president, members of GST tribunal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

The Lok Sabha On Tuesday passed the GST (Second Amendment) Bill, which provides for capping the age limit for president and members of GST Appellate Tribunal. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified there will be prospective application of 28% GST on entry-level bets on online gaming platforms.

The Lok Sabha also passed another bill that gives immediate effect to the changes in customs and excise duties announced in the Budget. The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023, seeks to levy and collect the newly imposed or increased duties of customs and excise for 75 days.

