M-cap of 5 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 85,582 crore; LIC biggest gainer

New Delhi, June 16

Five of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 85,582.21 crore in market valuation last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerging as the biggest gainer, in-line with positive trend in equities.

Last week, BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 299.41 points or 0.39 per cent. The 30-share barometer hit its all-time high of 77,145.46 on June 13.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and LIC were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC faced erosion from their market valuation. The five firms together lost Rs 84,704.81 crore from market valuation.

The valuation of LIC jumped Rs 46,425.48 crore to Rs 6,74,877.25 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 18,639.61 crore to Rs 12,14,965.13 crore.

Reliance Industries added Rs 10,216.41 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 19,98,957.88 crore.

The m-cap of State Bank of India climbed Rs 9,192.35 crore to Rs 7,49,845.89 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up by Rs 1,108.36 crore to Rs 8,11,524.37 crore.

However, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever dropped by Rs 22,885.02 crore to Rs 5,82,522.41 crore.

The m-cap of TCS tumbled Rs 22,052.24 crore to Rs 13,86,433.05 crore and that of Infosys eroded by Rs 18,600.5 crore to Rs 6,18,030.37 crore.

ICICI Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 11,179.27 crore to Rs 7,77,795.90 crore and that of ITC went lower by Rs 9,987.78 crore to Rs 5,38,216.34 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm in the pack of top-10 companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

