M-cap of four of top-10 valued firms fall by Rs 56,006 crore; HDFC twins take biggest hit

PTI

New Delhi, May 7

Four of the top 10 valued firms together lost Rs 56,006.15 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC twins taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark fell by 58.15 points or 0.09 per cent.

While HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel faced erosion in their valuation, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC and Infosys were the gainers, with a combined addition of Rs 44,540.05 crore in their market capitalisation (mcap).

Shares of HDFC twins fell sharply on Friday amid reports that the merged HDFC entity could see significant fund outflow.

The valuation of HDFC Bank tumbled Rs 34,547.61 crore to Rs 9,07,505.07 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

HDFC’s mcap eroded by Rs 13,584.9 crore to Rs 4,95,541.41 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 6,356.46 crore to Rs 4,39,153.22 crore.

The market capitalisation of State Bank of India declined by Rs 1,517.18 crore to Rs 5,14,370.01 crore.

However, Reliance Industries added Rs 14,279.06 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 16,51,687.33 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever jumped Rs 10,949.09 crore to Rs 5,87,632.77 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 6,583.1 crore to Rs 6,47,532.81 crore.

The market valuation of TCS rallied Rs 5,433.69 crore to Rs 11,82,184.61 crore and that of ITC advanced Rs 4,598.37 crore to Rs 5,32,975.54 crore.

The mcap of Infosys went up by Rs 2,696.74 crore to Rs 5,22,358.84 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the tag of the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.