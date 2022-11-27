 M-cap of nine of top 10 firms climbs Rs 79,798 cr; TCS, Infosys biggest winners : The Tribune India

M-cap of nine of top 10 firms climbs Rs 79,798 cr; TCS, Infosys biggest winners

Barring Adani Enterprises, all the 10 most valued firms, including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever Limited, witnessed gains in their valuation

M-cap of nine of top 10 firms climbs Rs 79,798 cr; TCS, Infosys biggest winners

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, November 27

Nine of the top 10 valued firms together added Rs 79,798.3 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest winners.

In the last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 630.16 points or 1 per cent. The barometer settled at 62,293.64, its fresh record closing high on Friday.

Barring Adani Enterprises, all the 10 most valued firms including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever Limited, witnessed gains in their valuation.

The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 17,215.83 crore to Rs 12,39,997.62 crore. Infosys added Rs 15,946.6 crore taking its valuation to Rs 6,86,211.59 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied Rs 13,192.48 crore to Rs 17,70,532.20 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 12,535.07 crore to Rs 5,95,997.32 crore.

ICICI Bank’s market capitalisation (mcap) zoomed Rs 6,463.34 crore to Rs 6,48,362.25 crore and that of Bharti Airtel gained Rs 5,451.97 crore to Rs 4,71,094.46 crore.

State Bank of India’s mcap grew by Rs 4,283.81 crore to Rs 5,42,125.54 crore and that of HDFC advanced Rs 2,674.47 crore to Rs 4,87,908.63 crore.

The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 2,034.73 crore to Rs 9,01,523.93 crore.

However, Adani Enterprises valuation plunged Rs 13,281.01 crore to Rs 4,44,982.34 crore.

Reliance Industries was leading the chart in the ranking of the most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

China holds its first meeting with 19 countries in Indian Ocean region without India

2
Nation

'Women look good even if they don't wear anything', says Ramdev at yoga training programme in Thane

3
Punjab

Akal Takht pronounces 'tankhah' to former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah

4
Punjab

2 suspected Pakistani birdwatchers spotted near international border in Pathankot; return after BSF opens fire

5
Nation

‘Galwan’ tweet controversy: Mamaearth apologises for supporting Richa Chadha

6
FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup: Mom-of-5 from Kerala takes solo road trip to Qatar to watch Messi in action

7
Health

Vitamin B12 deficiency is a common health problem that can have serious consequences – but doctors often overlook it

8
Trending

Woman flies 5,000 km to meet online lover, gets killed for vital body organs

9
Nation

AIIMS ransomware attack: Key patient data at risk of leak, sale on Dark Web, says experts

10
Delhi

Shraddha Walkar case: Police quiz woman who visited Aaftab Poonawala’s house after murder

Don't Miss

View All
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Top News

Shanghai hit by Covid protests as anger spreads across China

Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high

Videos of protests from various university campuses where st...

Haryana Panchayat Poll Result LIVE updates: Counting of votes for panchayat samiti, zila parishad under way

Haryana panchayat election results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting of votes for panchayat samiti, zila parishad under way

INLD leader and MLA Abhay Chautala's son Karan Chautala wins...

20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada

20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada

Saini was hit and dragged by a white pickup truck at the int...

MP Police register case over video of pro-Pak slogans during Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

MP Police register case over video of pro-Pak slogans during Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra

BJP’s malicious attempt to defame the Yatra by using fake vi...

‘Mann ki Baat’: Upcoming presidency of G20 a huge opportunity for India, says PM Modi

‘Mann ki Baat’: Assuming G20 presidency is a huge opportunity for India, says PM Modi

Says India must use G20 leadership to focus on global welfar...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ indefinite protest begins

Farmers' indefinite protest begins

Pak drone shot down near IB

Amritsar: Support grows to prevent axing of century-old Bohar tree

Traffic on Islamabad-Gawal Mandi Chowk road needs streamlining

Amritsar: 1 booked for 'rape'

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

Nomadic 'cat-hunters' threat to wildlife in Malwa region

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

Traffic goes haywire as 15K protesters throng Mohali

Commuters harassed at Housing Board Chowk in Chandigarh

Two bikers run over by truck in Mohali

Nurse’s murder: Ex-cop in 3-day police remand

AAP, BJP slugfest after Sisodia not named in chargesheet

AAP, BJP slugfest after Sisodia not named in chargesheet

DSGMC to back BJP in Delhi civic body elections

Anurag targets AAP on 'false' promises

More women nominees in the fray for MCD poll

Dog attacks children in lift in Noida, video surfaces

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Wait gets longer to see sugar mill functional

Inter-state gang of bank thieves busted; four Bihar men held

Markfed officer held for 'seeking' Rs 35K bribe

Sarpanch booked for brandishing pistols

First Hero-Harley bike likely to hit market in two years

First Hero-Harley bike likely to hit market in two years

25 two-wheelers impounded by Police Division 8 destroyed in fire

Civic body’s C&D waste mgmt plant yet to see the light of day

Private agencies, FCI stay away as paddy arrival comes to end in dist

Wait for RT-PCR lab gets longer

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Shortage of drivers limits Patiala health officials’ field visits

Quiz marks Constitution Day celebrations at girls’ college in Patiala

Patiala district reports 6 fresh cases of dengue

PLW Inter-Departmental Cricket Championship: RPF defeat Personnel Department team by 104 runs