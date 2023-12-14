M3M mega realty project in Panipat

PTI

New Delhi, December 13

Realty firm M3M India on Wednesday said it is targeting Rs 5,000 crore in revenue from its 333-acre township in Panipat. In a statement, the company said it has received the licence to develop the ‘M3M City of Dreams’ township at Panipat in Haryana. The company has already sold over 700 plots — worth about Rs 1,100 crore — out of 2,100 plots, M3M said.

