Maaza bigger than Coke with Rs 2,826 crore sales in FY21, Limca at Rs 2,061 crore

Both brands (Maaza and Limca) were acquired by The Coca-Cola Company along with Thums Up from Ramesh Chauhan of Parle Bisleri in 1993

Maaza bigger than Coke with Rs 2,826 crore sales in FY21, Limca at Rs 2,061 crore

Photo for representation.

PTI

New Delhi, February 15

Fruit drink brand Maaza had reported total sales of Rs 2,826 crore in FY21 in the domestic market, which is higher than the sales of Coke in India, according to a top company official.

Limca, a lemon- and lime-flavoured carbonated soft drink brand, had recorded total sales of Rs 2,061 crore in FY21.

Both brands (Maaza and Limca) were acquired by The Coca-Cola Company along with Thums Up from Ramesh Chauhan of Parle Bisleri in 1993, when the Atlanta-headquartered company had re-entered the Indian market.

Thums Up has now become a billion-dollar brand (Rs 7,500 crore) under Coca-Cola’s stable.

Last week, during a post-earnings call, The Coca-Cola Company Chairman and CEO James Quincey had said, “Our local Thums Up brand became a USD 1-billion brands in India, driven by focussed marketing and execution plans.”

On being asked about Maaza and Limca performance, Coca-Cola President (India and Southwest Asia) Sanket Ray told PTI: “Both the brands are doing well.”

In India, currently, Maaza is ranked at No. 3 brand and Limca is the sixth brand in terms of sales volume in the overall beverage category, said Ray while citing market data from Nielsen.

“Definitely, Maaza is bigger than Coke, and Limca is just smaller than Coke. That is the current situation,” he added.

In 1993, Coca-Cola had then bought the entire portfolio of aerated drinks from the Chauhan brothers, which also included Gold Spot, a brand which is not presently used by Coca-Cola.

“Limca is doing well and it is especially strong in a few states like Punjab and northern part of India,” he said adding that the “rest of the part, it is still weak”.

The company has a “mega plan” for brand Limca and in the coming years, it will slowly pick up.

Over Maaza, Ray said it is doing “extremely well” and had made significant gains with market shares last year, as juice as a category had done well.

“We have just signed Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hedge and we are going all out on Maaza in the coming year,” he said.

While talking about the orange-based drink brand Gold Spot, Ray said Coca-Cola is not using it right now as the company has another brand ‘Fanta’ operating in a similar space.

“Two brands in the orange category will be a confusion and so, we are not using Gold Spot now,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

2
Punjab

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

3
Punjab

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

4
Punjab

AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab; Channi losing both seats; Sidhu, Majithia also losing, claims Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

10-year-old boy sees mother in intimate position with 14-year-old cousin in Rajasthan, murdered

6
Haryana

Haryana CM: Structural audit of all societies in Gurugram

7
Nation

Madhubala's 96-year-old sister 'ill-treated' by daughter-in-law in New Zealand, put alone on a flight to Mumbai

8
Jalandhar

Punjab poll 2022: Rift-ridden Congress can't provide stable govt, says PM Modi

9
Nation

48-year-old man marries 14 women in 7 states; first time in 1982, last in 2020; arrested

10
Punjab

BJP urges poll panel to bar Navjot Sidhu from electioneering

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

Top Stories

India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily as tension mounts

India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily as tension mounts

There are about 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine

Russia says some troops near Ukraine returning to base

Russia says some troops near Ukraine returning to base

It was not clear how many units were being withdrawn, and by...

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra walks out of jail on bail

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra walks out of jail on bail

Son of Union minister had been lodged in the jail since Octo...

Former law minister and Rajya Sabha ex-MP from Punjab Ashwani Kumar resign from Congress

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

Blames 'lack of leadership' in the party

Fodder scam: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict in Rs 139 cr Doranda treasury case

Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam

The quantum of punishment to be pronounced on February 18

Cities

View All

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Congress dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Ex-IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh vows to end mafia culture

Navjot Sidhu roars in Verka

Parties colluding to keep AAP at bay in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

Tarn Taran: Even basic amenities are elusive to residents in this constituency

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in city

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali fresh case count below 100

Chandigarh: Walk-in OPDs resume, 6,738 patients show up in 3 major govt hospitals

Riding stolen car, five attempt robbery in Chandigarh

Teachers overstaying deputation on Chandigarh administration radar

Who controls bureaucrats in Delhi – LG or Delhi govt? SC to hear on March 3

Who controls bureaucrats in Delhi – LG or Delhi govt? SC to hear on March 3

51-year-old businessman shoots self dead inside his car in Delhi's Prashant Vihar

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

ABG a/c became NPA during Congress rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Doaba’s Valentine date with three big names

Doaba's Valentine date with three big names

BSP vote set to split in Adampur

Jalandhar Cantt: It's a battle of turncoats, hockey legends

Chopper denied nod twice, claims Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab poll 2022: Rift-ridden Congress can't provide stable govt, says PM Modi

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on BJP candidate from Gill Sucha Ram Ladhar

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay attack on BJP’s Gill candidate Ladhar

Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Simarjit Singh Bains' supporter accuses police of registering FIR against dead man

RTI activist assaulted in Ludhiana

What Amarinder could not do in his entire tenure Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

Patiala schoolteacher assaulted by students, hospitalised

We aim to make Punjab drug-free: Raghav Chadha

Patiala cops mute spectators as political bike, car rallies flout traffic norms

Nigerian woman arrested in Banur with 1.75 kg of heroin