Madhabi Puri Buch first woman SEBI chairperson

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 28

The Yogi saga at the NSE and the co-location scam may have cost Ajay Tyagi another extension with the government naming Madhabi Puri Buch as the new chairperson of the SEBI. Buch, the first woman to head the capital markets’ regulator, has been appointed by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet for a three-year term.

A banker with initial education at St Stephen’s College and IIM-Ahmedabad, Buch started her career with ICICI Bank and then became the CEO at ICICI Securities. She has also worked with private equity firm Greater Pacific Capital LLP and was a consultant to the New Development Bank, set up by the BRICS group. She has worked with Tyagi, a former bureaucrat, as a whole-time SEBI member between 2017 and 2021.

Tyagi (63), a 1984-batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, was appointed the SEBI Chairperson on March 1, 2017, for three years. He was subsequently given a six-month extension and later in August 2020, his tenure was extended by 18 months.

