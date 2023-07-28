 Magicpin starts selling tomatoes for Rs 70 per kg through ONDC partners : The Tribune India

Magicpin starts selling tomatoes for Rs 70 per kg through ONDC partners

Consumers can order tomatoes through magicpin app, Paytm, PhonePe's Pincode, Mystore in Delhi-NCR and a select few cities under the arrangement

PTI

New Delhi, July 28

Hyperlocal e-commerce startup magicpin in a pact with NCCF has started selling tomatoes for Rs 70 per kilogram through select online platforms registered on the government-backed ONDC, the company said on Friday.

Consumers can order tomatoes through magicpin app, Paytm, PhonePe's Pincode, Mystore in Delhi-NCR and a select few cities under the arrangement, it said in a statement.

"We have witnessed an overwhelming response, delivering 1,000 orders across over 90 pincodes in Delhi-NCR in just two days. NCCF and ONDC's initiative aims to stand with the consumers during challenging times," magicpin CEO and co-founder Anshoo Sharma said.

To cater to the needs of a larger consumer base, magicpin is offering a maximum purchase limit of 2 kilogram of tomatoes at Rs 140 per user per week and those will be delivered to the doorstep of consumers.

"On behalf of the central government, cooperatives NCCF and NAFED are already selling tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg to retail consumers through mobile vans in Delhi-NCR and a few select cities," the statement said. 

