‘Maharajah’ gets makeover, Air India’s new logo unveiled

PTI

New Delhi, August 10

Air India on Thursday unveiled a new brand identity and aircraft livery as the airline moves ahead with its transformation plan since being taken over by Tata Group more than one-and-a-half years ago.

The new look re-imagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system. It symbolises a ‘Window of Possibilities’, according to a release.

Air India’s new logo symbol ‘The Vista’ is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future, it said.

The airline said the new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights and a chakra-inspired pattern.

“It also boasts a striking new custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font, marrying confidence with warmth to position Air India as premium, inclusive, and accessible,” the release said.

The new brand identity has been designed in partnership with the brand transformation company FutureBrand.

