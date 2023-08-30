Maharashtra tops in attracting FDI in first quarter of FY24

Mumbai
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the state secured the top rank in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) worth Rs 36,634 crore which is more than the sum of investment received by Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana in the first quarter of FY 2023-24. PTI
Hero MotoCorp relaunches Karizma brand in India
New Delhi
Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday re-introduced the Karizma brand and unveiled Karizma XMR at an introductory price of Rs 1.72 lakh. CEO Niranjan Gupta said the company was planning to roll out new models and ramp up the sales network. PTI
Tata Motors unveils new brand identity for EVs
New Delhi
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility on Tuesday unveiled a new brand identity TATA.ev, as it gears up to introduce 10 new battery electric vehicles by 2026.
