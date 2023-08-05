‘Maharatna’ status granted to Oil India

PTI

New Delhi, August 4

The Finance Ministry has approved the upgrade of Oil India Ltd (OIL) to the category of ‘Maharatna’, a move which will impart enhanced powers to the OIL Board while taking financial decisions.

Post the upgrade, the state-run oil major has become India’s 13th Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE).

“Finance Minister approved upgrade of Oil India Ltd (OIL) to Maharatna CPSE. OIL will be the 13th Maharatna amongst the CPSEs. OIL is a M/o Petroleum & Natural Gas CPSE with annual turnover of Rs 41,039 crore and net profit of Rs 9,854 crore for the Year 2022-23,” the Department of Public Enterprises said in a post on Twitter, now branded as X.