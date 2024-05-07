Mahindra launches XUV 3XO

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, has launched XUV 3XO, with prices starting from Rs 7.49 lakh. Setting new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment, XUV 3XO combines standout design, premium interiors, comfortable ride, cutting-edge technology and unmatched safety.

Axis Nifty Bank Fund launched

Axis Mutual Fund has announced the new fund offer of the Axis Nifty Bank Index Fund. “Against the backdrop of India’s incredibile economic growth story, the banking sector continues to exhibit growth and resilience,” said B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC.

HDFC’s PayZapp gets Celent award

HDFC Bank’s mobile app PayZapp has received the Celent Model Bank Award. The award was presented to PayZapp in the categories of payment innovation at the awards ceremony. Ravi Santhanam, Group Head, CMO & Head, HDFC Bank, said: “Celent’s recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class digital banking.

Kushaq, Slavia get 6 new airbags

After setting safety benchmarks with Kushaq SUV in October 2022 and Slavia Sedan in April 2023, Škoda Auto India continues has introduced six airbags as standard across all variants of Kushaq and Slavia. It is part of the company’s MY24 updates for its made-for-India portfolio.

Fibre24 now in Chandigarh

In a major development for health-conscious people, gut-healthy sweet liquid fibre has been launched in Chandigarh under the brand name ‘Fibre24’. This sweet liquid fibre is a plant-based sweetener manufactured through fermentation technology to replace sugar and other artificial sweeteners.

CDS becomes NSDC-aligned

Chandigarh Design School (CDS) has become India’s first National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC)-aligned UIUX Design Training Institute. After a review of curriculum aligned with the NSDC led IT-ITES Sector Skill Council NASSCOM, Chandigarh Design School became the first across India to be issued the QP-NOS compliance certificate for user experience designer profile.

Fortuner’s Leader Edition out

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Leader Edition of Fortuner in the Indian market. Building upon its renowned features, the edition brings distinctive design with many add-on features. Leader Edition is available in a palette of ‘black, white, and clarity’.

CT varsity hosts CTU Model UN

CT University recently organised the CTU Model United Nations (CTU MUN) 2024, a dynamic platform for young minds to engage in meaningful discussions on global issues. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students representing various institutions across India.

NBA accreditation for polytechnic

The National Board of Accreditation, New Delhi, has granted accreditation to electrical diploma programme of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh said the accreditation would be valid up to 30 June, 2027, and the students who will complete their study in this programme will get certificates marked as NBA accredited programme.

Liver OPD in Patel Hospital

Patel Hospital, Jalandhar, has announced its association with Medanta Institute of Liver Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine, Gurugram. Dr Varun Gupta, Head, Centre of Liver & Digestive Care, Patel Hospital, Jalandhar, said an OPD for liver patients would be held every month.

Smart navigation for Kia vehicles

Passenger vehicle manufacturer Kia has collaborated with Map My India for offering high-tech, smart navigation to Kia customers. The platform’s 4-wheeler-specific Points of Interest search, spanning over 450 categories, enables easy discovery of vital services like service centers, fuel stations, etc.

PHDCCI holds solar power session

Regional Power & Renewable Energy Committee of Punjab State Chapter of PHDCCI recently organised an interactive session on the role of PSPCL in promoting solar power in Punjab at Chandigarh. The session aimed at addressing the concerns and challenges faced by industries while navigating the landscape of solar power promotion and implementation in Punjab.