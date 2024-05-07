 Mahindra launches XUV 3XO : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

The Tribune Corporate Broadband

Mahindra launches XUV 3XO

Mahindra launches XUV 3XO


Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, has launched XUV 3XO, with prices starting from Rs 7.49 lakh. Setting new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment, XUV 3XO combines standout design, premium interiors, comfortable ride, cutting-edge technology and unmatched safety.

Axis Nifty Bank Fund launched

Axis Mutual Fund has announced the new fund offer of the Axis Nifty Bank Index Fund. “Against the backdrop of India’s incredibile economic growth story, the banking sector continues to exhibit growth and resilience,” said B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC.

HDFC’s PayZapp gets Celent award

HDFC Bank’s mobile app PayZapp has received the Celent Model Bank Award. The award was presented to PayZapp in the categories of payment innovation at the awards ceremony. Ravi Santhanam, Group Head, CMO & Head, HDFC Bank, said: “Celent’s recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class digital banking.

Kushaq, Slavia get 6 new airbags

After setting safety benchmarks with Kushaq SUV in October 2022 and Slavia Sedan in April 2023, Škoda Auto India continues has introduced six airbags as standard across all variants of Kushaq and Slavia. It is part of the company’s MY24 updates for its made-for-India portfolio.

Fibre24 now in Chandigarh

In a major development for health-conscious people, gut-healthy sweet liquid fibre has been launched in Chandigarh under the brand name ‘Fibre24’. This sweet liquid fibre is a plant-based sweetener manufactured through fermentation technology to replace sugar and other artificial sweeteners.

CDS becomes NSDC-aligned

Chandigarh Design School (CDS) has become India’s first National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC)-aligned UIUX Design Training Institute. After a review of curriculum aligned with the NSDC led IT-ITES Sector Skill Council NASSCOM, Chandigarh Design School became the first across India to be issued the QP-NOS compliance certificate for user experience designer profile.

Fortuner’s Leader Edition out

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Leader Edition of Fortuner in the Indian market. Building upon its renowned features, the edition brings distinctive design with many add-on features. Leader Edition is available in a palette of ‘black, white, and clarity’.

CT varsity hosts CTU Model UN

CT University recently organised the CTU Model United Nations (CTU MUN) 2024, a dynamic platform for young minds to engage in meaningful discussions on global issues. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students representing various institutions across India.

NBA accreditation for polytechnic

The National Board of Accreditation, New Delhi, has granted accreditation to electrical diploma programme of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh said the accreditation would be valid up to 30 June, 2027, and the students who will complete their study in this programme will get certificates marked as NBA accredited programme.

Liver OPD in Patel Hospital

Patel Hospital, Jalandhar, has announced its association with Medanta Institute of Liver Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine, Gurugram. Dr Varun Gupta, Head, Centre of Liver & Digestive Care, Patel Hospital, Jalandhar, said an OPD for liver patients would be held every month.

Smart navigation for Kia vehicles

Passenger vehicle manufacturer Kia has collaborated with Map My India for offering high-tech, smart navigation to Kia customers. The platform’s 4-wheeler-specific Points of Interest search, spanning over 450 categories, enables easy discovery of vital services like service centers, fuel stations, etc.

PHDCCI holds solar power session

Regional Power & Renewable Energy Committee of Punjab State Chapter of PHDCCI recently organised an interactive session on the role of PSPCL in promoting solar power in Punjab at Chandigarh. The session aimed at addressing the concerns and challenges faced by industries while navigating the landscape of solar power promotion and implementation in Punjab.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Lok Sabha Elections

ED raids Jharkhand minister's staff; recovers Rs 25 crore in cash, official documents

2
Punjab

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal for 'receiving funding from Sikhs for Justice'; AAP calls it conspiracy at BJP's behest

3
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

4
Haryana

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

5
World

3 Pakistani men sexually assault college student, videotape him naked; arrested

6
Punjab

Punjab top poll official seeks report over BJP candidates being ‘prevented’ from campaigning

7
Jalandhar

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

8
Delhi

Delhi High Court asks trial court to expeditiously conclude 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

10
Diaspora

Survivor of Canada highway chase that left Indian couple, 3-month-old grandson dead says family 'reeling' from collision

Don't Miss

View All
10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Top News

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...

ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul

ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul

The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’

In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...

High stakes for BJP as voting in 25 Gujarat LS seats today

High stakes for BJP as voting in 25 Gujarat Lok Sabha seats today

44% Kumaon forests on fire: Plea in Supreme Court for preventive steps

44% Kumaon forests on fire: Plea in Supreme Court for preventive steps

Cites 910 blazes in 6 months | Hearing tomorrow


Cities

View All

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Last rites of woman farmer Balwinder Kaur performed

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Procurement: 6 lakh MT wheat reaches market

Two fire at jeweller’s shop after failing to get Rs 50L extortion money

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

SAD candidate quits party, may join BJP

Shiromani Akali Dal Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Saini quits party, may join BJP

JP Nadda to address rally in Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon to file nomination on May 10

Manish Tewari promises one-time settlement to end housing board occupants’ woes

Congress candidate did nothing for previous constituency: Sanjay Tandon to voters

Mohali: Teams to keep strict vigil on campaign expenses

Bomb scare: High Court seeks response from Delhi Govt, cops on security measures

Bomb scare: High Court seeks response from Delhi Govt, cops on security measures

Hoax emails: Union Home Secy reviews situation

Congress demands police action against BJP for ‘spreading fake news’

Want peace, justice and growth: Kanhaiya files nomination papers

Youngsters discuss INDIA bloc candidate’s bid for N-E Delhi

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

With 10 councillors in kitty, Congress finds the going tough in Jalandhar

Filing of papers begins today

CBI court denies bail to Jalandhar RPO

BSP candidate complains of unfair treatment in poll campaign

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Sat Paul Mittal School students bag top spots in ICSE Class X

Wheat harvesting almost over, only 35 farm fire incidents in Ludhiana district so far

Sidhwan Canal still far from being clean

2 youths gang-rape minor girl, booked

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

Farmer’s death during protest in Patiala: Autopsy refused after talks remain inconclusive

SKM protests, holds BJP responsible for farmer Surinder’s death at Sehri

Workshop of Centre of Indian Trade Union ends