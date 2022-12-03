Mahindra recalls over 19K units of XUV700, Scorpio-N

PTI

New Delhi, December 2

Mahindra & Mahindra is recalling over 19,000 units of the XUV700 and the Scorpio-N to fix a rubber part.

In a notice on its website, the auto major said it will proactively inspect rubber bellow inside bell housing on a batch of 6,618 Scorpio-N units and 12,566 XUV700 units assembled between July 1 and November 11, 2022.

A sorting process error at the supplier’s plant, on specific dates, may have affected operating dimensional clearance of rubber bellow inside bell housing, it said .