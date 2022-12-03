Mahindra recalls over 19K units of XUV700, Scorpio-N

New Delhi, December 2
Mahindra & Mahindra is recalling over 19,000 units of the XUV700 and the Scorpio-N to fix a rubber part.
In a notice on its website, the auto major said it will proactively inspect rubber bellow inside bell housing on a batch of 6,618 Scorpio-N units and 12,566 XUV700 units assembled between July 1 and November 11, 2022.
A sorting process error at the supplier’s plant, on specific dates, may have affected operating dimensional clearance of rubber bellow inside bell housing, it said .
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...
IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...