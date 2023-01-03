Make-in-India push: Maruti Suzuki Maruti clocks highest-ever exports in 2022

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 3

In a major boost to the ongoing Make in India campaign, leading automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it had hit the highest-ever exports of 2,63,068 vehicles globally in 2022, a 28 per cent rise over the previous year.

The company’s previous highest exports were achieved in 2021 with 2,05,450 units.

The top exported models in 2022 were Dzire, Swift, S-Presso, Baleno and Brezza, the company said in a statement.

Acknowledging that the record exports are aligned to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, Hisashi Takeuchi, said, “Crossing the 2 lakh milestone in exports for the second consecutive year signifies the trust, quality, reliability, performance, and affordability of our products.”

The firm said the record exports were achieved riding high on customer appreciation earned globally, and the achievement further aligned with Maruti’s strong commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative to manufacture products to delight global customers.

The company said in 2022, it exported more than double the volume it exported in pre-COVID year 2019, which stood at 1,07,190 units.

In 2020, its exports had declined to 85,208 units due to the pandemic and supply chain constraints.

The company’s exports in 2018 were at 1,13,824 units.

Maruti Suzuki had started exports in FY 1986-87, with its first consignment to Hungary.

Since then it has increased its export market and the company at present ships its vehicles to around 100 countries.

Currently, it exports 16 models with regions like Africa, Middle East, Latin America and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) being the main markets

Maruti Suzuki’s yearly export sales

Year/Number of vehicles exported

2022: 2,63,068

2021: 2,05,450

2020: 85,208

2019: 1,07,190

2018: 1,13,824