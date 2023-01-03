Make-in-India push: Maruti Suzuki Maruti clocks highest-ever exports in 2022

New Delhi, January 3
In a major boost to the ongoing Make in India campaign, leading automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it had hit the highest-ever exports of 2,63,068 vehicles globally in 2022, a 28 per cent rise over the previous year.
The company’s previous highest exports were achieved in 2021 with 2,05,450 units.
The top exported models in 2022 were Dzire, Swift, S-Presso, Baleno and Brezza, the company said in a statement.
Acknowledging that the record exports are aligned to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, Hisashi Takeuchi, said, “Crossing the 2 lakh milestone in exports for the second consecutive year signifies the trust, quality, reliability, performance, and affordability of our products.”
The firm said the record exports were achieved riding high on customer appreciation earned globally, and the achievement further aligned with Maruti’s strong commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative to manufacture products to delight global customers.
The company said in 2022, it exported more than double the volume it exported in pre-COVID year 2019, which stood at 1,07,190 units.
In 2020, its exports had declined to 85,208 units due to the pandemic and supply chain constraints.
The company’s exports in 2018 were at 1,13,824 units.
Maruti Suzuki had started exports in FY 1986-87, with its first consignment to Hungary.
Since then it has increased its export market and the company at present ships its vehicles to around 100 countries.
Currently, it exports 16 models with regions like Africa, Middle East, Latin America and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) being the main markets
Maruti Suzuki’s yearly export sales
Year/Number of vehicles exported
2022: 2,63,068
2021: 2,05,450
2020: 85,208
2019: 1,07,190
2018: 1,13,824
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...