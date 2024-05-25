‘Make in India’ Range Rover soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Fifty-four years after it started manufacturing Range Rover in the UK, Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has decided to drive home the British luxury brand along with Range Rover Sport and produce these locally.

Local production to bring down prices Currently priced around Rs 3.3 crore, Range Rover, which will be available in the local market by month-end, will cost Rs 2.6 crore

Similarly, Range Rover Sport, which currently costs Rs 1.9 crore, will be available in the local market in August for Rs 1.4 crore

India will be the first country to manufacture the two SUVs exclusively outside the Solihull plant in the UK, the home of Range Rover since 1970. The additional production of the SUVs for the Indian market will supplement the global production of Range Rover.

The prices of the two luxury models, which will produced at JLR’s facility in Pune, are expected to come down in the range of 18-22 per cent. Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-PACE and Discovery Sport are already locally manufactured in Pune.

“In our 54-year-long history, we are witnessing an increasing demand for Range Rover across the globe. This is an unprecedented success story and India is a very important part of it. With local manufacturing, Range Rover will enable the brand to respond to the growing demand across the country,” said Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director, Range Rover.

In the last fiscal year, JLR India reported retail sales of 4,436 units, witnessing a year-on-year growth of 81 per cent and one of the best performances in the market since the company’s launch in India in 2009. The sales were the highest in the last five years.

“While Range Rover will now be ‘Made in India’ for clients in this market, its exemplary British design remains distinctive and will continue to define the aesthetic grace and technological sophistication that is synonymous to the Range Rover brand.” said Lennard Hoornik, Chief Commercial Officer, JLR. Also, the move will enable the customer to benefit from shorter wait times for Range Rover’s pinnacle vehicles, expanding JLR’s ability to offer a modern luxury client journey.

