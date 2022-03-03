Manufacturing activity expands in February as output, orders up

New Delhi, March 2
India’s manufacturing sector activities expanded in February as output and new orders grew at accelerated rates, supported by favourable demand conditions, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 54.9 in February, up from 54.0 in January, signalling a stronger improvement in the sector’s health. —
