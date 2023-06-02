Manufacturing activity hits 31-mth high in May

PTI

New Delhi: Manufacturing activities in India advanced further and touched a 31-month high in May supported by stronger increase in new orders and favourable market conditions, which in turn generated more employment opportunities, a monthly survey said on Thursday.PTI

Bengaluru

Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn will start manufacturing iPhones in the Karnataka by April 2024, the state government said on Thursday, adding the project, valued at $1.59 billion is expected to create around 50,000 jobs. Reuters

New Delhi

HC refuses to stay probe against Ashneer Grover

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay at this stage an investigation against BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover in a case of an alleged Rs 81-crore fraud based on a complaint by the fintech unicorn.PTI

New delhi

TCS, Reliance, Jio top best Indian brands ranking

IT major TCS and India’s most-valuable firm Reliance Industries have topped the list of the country’s most-valuable brands, according to Interbrand, the global brand consultancy. Infosys is at No.3 followed by HDFC at fourth and Jio at fifth position.