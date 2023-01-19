 Market benchmarks decline in initial trade : The Tribune India

Market benchmarks decline in initial trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex declines 215.79 points to 60,829.95

Market benchmarks decline in initial trade

Photo for representation



PTI

Mumbai, January 19

Equity benchmarks declined in initial trade on Thursday, mirroring a weak trend in the US markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 215.79 points to 60,829.95. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 64.10 points to 18,101.25.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services and Nestle were the biggest laggards.

Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and HDFC Bank were the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Tokyo and Hong Kong quoted lower, while Seoul and Shanghai traded in the green.

Markets in the US had ended lower on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE benchmark had climbed 390.02 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 61,045.74 on Wednesday. The Nifty had rallied 112.05 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 18,165.35.

Foreign Institutional Investors were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 319.23 crore, according to exchange data.

International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.09 per cent to USD 84.06 per barrel. 

#Mumbai #Sensex

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla, Manali get fresh snow; 380 roads closed in Himachal Pradesh

2
Ludhiana Tribune impact

80 liquor vends where Ludhiana's 'drug lord' Akshay Chabbra invested crores sealed by NCB

3
Himachal

Centre appoints Justice Sabina Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

4
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi should have reprimanded Partap Bajwa for insulting Manmohan Singh: Sunil Jakhar

5
Nation

DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India for urination incident

6
World

BBC defends Modi documentary as 'rigorously researched'

7
Business

Google to lay off 12,000 workers in latest blow to tech sector; CEO Sundar Pichai says ‘sorry’

8
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

9
Trending

Angry over mishap, woman drags man on car bonnet for over 1 km in Bengaluru; watch video

10
Patiala

Patiala lagged behind in development due to vested interests of successive rulers, says Punjab CM; Amarinder Singh hits back

Don't Miss

View All
Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

108 women to hold command posts
Nation

A first for Indian Army: 108 women to hold command posts

Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill
Sports

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill

Top News

Wrestlers call off protest, WFI president to step aside till probe is completed

Wrestlers call off protest; WFI president to step aside till probe is completed

During parleys held at the residence of the sports minister,...

Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police

Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat

The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in S...

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Hipkins, 44, is expected to be confirmed as the new leader a...

Enforcement Directorate arrests TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in teachers recruitment scam

Enforcement Directorate arrests TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in teachers recruitment scam

Ghosh is first detained on Saturday morning by ED sleuths fo...

5 killed, 15 injured as minibus falls into gorge in J-K's Kathua

5 killed, 15 injured as minibus falls into gorge in J-K's Kathua

The police say the driver of a minibus loses control on the ...


Cities

View All

Robbers loot gold sheets worth ~15 lakh from shop

Robbers loot gold sheets worth Rs 15 lakh from shop

Jams near schools, hospitals, malls haunt motorists in city

Sunny Deol's absence annoys Gurdaspur BJP workers

House’s last meet: MC nod to 36 proposals

Draft notification of redrawn boundaries of wards soon

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Fresh survey to streamline rly station drop-off system

Fresh survey to streamline Chandigarh Railway Station drop-off system

List reasons for approval to IT Park projects: Ministry to CHB

3 held for Rs 1L cyber fraud

Dera Bassi Mahant hits Rs 5-cr jackpot by winning Punjab Lohri Bumper lottery

Chandigarh: Sector 56 man acquitted of rape on marriage pretext

Fire breaks out at hotel in Delhi’s Connaught Place

Fire breaks out at hotel in Delhi’s Connaught Place

Monkey menace: Surgical sterilisation not possible, Delhi Govt tells court

Delhi L-G accuses Kejriwal of making derogatory remarks

Sisodia resends proposal

Can't bar pupils from taking exam over fee non-payment: HC

Jalandhar traders bang utensils in protest against Punjab govt

Jalandhar traders bang utensils in protest against Punjab govt

Latifpura families' claim a farce, says Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

MGNREGA workers up in arms in Nakodar

Lalita Saklani assumes charge as Kapurthala District Planning Board chairperson

Jalandhar Civic body inks pact with World Resources Institute

Issuing NOCs: Govt ties itself in knots; developers a harassed lot

Issuing NOCs: Govt ties itself in knots; developers a harassed lot

Street vendors protest MC, police 'atrocities'

Food sampling vehicle lying unused for months

200 examined at eye camp

'Best of North' award goes to Avon Cycles

Capt govt had ignored Patiala: Mann

Capt Amarinder Singh's govt had ignored Patiala: Bhagwant Mann

Punjabi University, Patiala, VC Prof Arvind faces probe for 'assault bid'

Bhagwant Mann orders vigilance inquiry into Mayor’s ‘disproportionate assets’

Bank employees to observe 2-day strike

Residents irked over traffic congestion