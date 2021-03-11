Market indices extend winning run to third day

Mumbai, May 30

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty surged by nearly 2% on Monday, extending their winning run to a third straight day on gains in index major Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS amid a firm trend in global equities.

The Sensex rallied 1,041.08 points to settle at a four-week high of 55,925.74. During the day, it soared by 1,197.99 points to touch a high of 56,082.65. As many as 26 Sensex stocks ended in the green.

The NSE Nifty jumped 308.95 points to settle at nearly four-week high of 16,661.40 with 45 of its constituents ending with gains.

In the three-day rally to Monday, Sensex jumped by 4% or 2,176 points while Nifty soared by 635 points.

Reports of early onset of monsoon in Kerala and gains in global equities following easing inflation concerns and less hawkish tone of the US Federal Reserve in the recently released minutes boosted the investor sentiment. — PTI

SENSEX SURGES 1,041.08 POINTS

RALLY TO NEARLY 4-WEEK HIGH

CLOSES AT 55,925.74