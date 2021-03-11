Market indices extend winning run to third day

Mumbai, May 30
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty surged by nearly 2% on Monday, extending their winning run to a third straight day on gains in index major Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS amid a firm trend in global equities.
The Sensex rallied 1,041.08 points to settle at a four-week high of 55,925.74. During the day, it soared by 1,197.99 points to touch a high of 56,082.65. As many as 26 Sensex stocks ended in the green.
The NSE Nifty jumped 308.95 points to settle at nearly four-week high of 16,661.40 with 45 of its constituents ending with gains.
In the three-day rally to Monday, Sensex jumped by 4% or 2,176 points while Nifty soared by 635 points.
Reports of early onset of monsoon in Kerala and gains in global equities following easing inflation concerns and less hawkish tone of the US Federal Reserve in the recently released minutes boosted the investor sentiment. — PTI
SENSEX SURGES 1,041.08 POINTS
RALLY TO NEARLY 4-WEEK HIGH
CLOSES AT 55,925.74
- The NSE Nifty gained 308.95 points to settle at 16,661.40
- Titan rose the most (4.94%), followed by M&M, Infosys, L&T and Tech Mahindra
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder
In spotlight following Sidhu Moosewala's murder
Sidhu Moosewala killing: On back foot, AAP in huddle
Cabinet meet, training for MLAs deferred | DGP VK Bhawra wa...
Triple murder in Jalandhar; man guns down his third wife, her parents
The accused did not flee the spot after the crime but waited...