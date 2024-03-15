Market rebounds on buying in capital goods, IT stocks

New Delhi, March 14
Buying in capital goods and IT stocks helped Sensex partially recover lost ground on Wednesday by gaining 335 points on Thursday to close at 73,097.28 as against the previous day’s closing of 72,761.89 points. Nifty also moved in tandem to gain 148.95 points and close at 22,146.65 on Thursday as against 21,997.70 points on the previous day.
Broader markets also recovered after the previous day’s slump. BSE Smallcap rose 3.11 per cent and midcap index 2.28 per cent.
