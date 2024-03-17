 Market valuation of 5 of top 10 firms tanks Rs 2.23 lakh crore; Reliance, LIC biggest laggards : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Market valuation of 5 of top 10 firms tanks Rs 2.23 lakh crore; Reliance, LIC biggest laggards

Market valuation of 5 of top 10 firms tanks Rs 2.23 lakh crore; Reliance, LIC biggest laggards

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,475.96 points or 1.99 per cent

Market valuation of 5 of top 10 firms tanks Rs 2.23 lakh crore; Reliance, LIC biggest laggards

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,475.96 points or 1.99 per cent. Representative image/Reuters file



PTI

New Delhi, March 17

Five of the top 10 valued firms faced a combined erosion of Rs 2,23,660 crore from their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and Life Insurance Corporation of India taking the steepest hit amid an overall bearish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,475.96 points or 1.99 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Hindustan Unilever suffered erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and ITC were the gainers.

The mcap of Reliance Industries tanked Rs 81,763.35 crore to Rs 19,19,595.15 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

LIC's market valuation tumbled Rs 63,629.48 crore to Rs 5,84,967.41 crore and that of State Bank of India plummeted by Rs 50,111.7 crore to Rs 6,53,281.59 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever dropped by Rs 21,792.46 crore to Rs 5,46,961.35 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived Rs 6,363.11 crore to Rs 7,57,218.19 crore.

However, the market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 38,858.26 crore to Rs 15,25,928.41 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 11,976.74 crore to its mcap at Rs 6,89,425.18 crore.

The valuation of ITC climbed Rs 7,738.51 crore to Rs 5,23,660.08 crore and that of Infosys went up by Rs 7,450.22 crore to Rs 6,78,571.56 crore.

HDFC Bank's mcap surged Rs 4,443.9 crore to Rs 11,03,151.78 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart of the most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

3
Trending

Pakistani student’s hilarious answer on Physics exam sparks wave of laughter across social media

4
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

5
Trending

Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani claims she is ‘absconding’ in Dubai, to be arrested upon return: here is why

6
Trending

Chief Election Commissioner’s ‘long’ speech before announcing Lok Sabha Election dates becomes meme content

7
Himachal

Bypolls to 6 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh to be held along with Lok Sabha election on June 1

8
India

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

9
Haryana

40 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari; 3 critical

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Mayoral election: ‘I am under treatment for mental trauma and stress caused by incessant criticism’, Anil Masih tells Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

This is the second case registered under the anti-money laun...

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...

PM Modi to address first NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh for 2024 polls along with Chandrababu Naidu

PM Modi to address first NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh for 2024 polls along with Chandrababu Naidu

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan will also join the public meetin...

‘Fake’ case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says AAP leader Atishi on ED summons to Kejriwal

‘Fake’ case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says AAP leader Atishi on ED summons to Kejriwal

She claims this seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC proposes budget of ~456.61 cr for 2024-25

Amritsar MC proposes budget of Rs 456.61 cr for 2024-25

4 acquitted in 4-yr-old NDPS, Arms Act case

Finally, bridge comes up to mitigate sufferings of Gurdaspur villagers

Videoconferencing unit inaugurated at Central Jail

Huge quantity of lahan, illicit liquor recovered from Tarn Taran villages

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

‘Fake’ case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says AAP leader Atishi on ED summons to Kejriwal

Lok Sabha poll: Delhi to vote in single phase on May 25

Vote against ‘dictatorship’: Kejri to public

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

28 new vehicles added to cops’ fleet

Man held with foreign revolver

Ban on carrying weapons, firearms in Hoshiarpur district

2 of drug trafficking racket nabbed

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Civic body starts removing illegal political ads from city

Forging passports for criminals: Staffer of Civil Surgeon’s office, cop among three detained from Patiala

A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin

14-year-old girl ends her life

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college