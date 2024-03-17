Market valuation of 5 of top 10 firms tanks Rs 2.23 lakh crore; Reliance, LIC biggest laggards

New Delhi, March 17
Five of the top 10 valued firms faced a combined erosion of Rs 2,23,660 crore from their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and Life Insurance Corporation of India taking the steepest hit amid an overall bearish trend in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,475.96 points or 1.99 per cent.
While Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Hindustan Unilever suffered erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and ITC were the gainers.
The mcap of Reliance Industries tanked Rs 81,763.35 crore to Rs 19,19,595.15 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.
LIC's market valuation tumbled Rs 63,629.48 crore to Rs 5,84,967.41 crore and that of State Bank of India plummeted by Rs 50,111.7 crore to Rs 6,53,281.59 crore.
The mcap of Hindustan Unilever dropped by Rs 21,792.46 crore to Rs 5,46,961.35 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived Rs 6,363.11 crore to Rs 7,57,218.19 crore.
However, the market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 38,858.26 crore to Rs 15,25,928.41 crore.
Bharti Airtel added Rs 11,976.74 crore to its mcap at Rs 6,89,425.18 crore.
The valuation of ITC climbed Rs 7,738.51 crore to Rs 5,23,660.08 crore and that of Infosys went up by Rs 7,450.22 crore to Rs 6,78,571.56 crore.
HDFC Bank's mcap surged Rs 4,443.9 crore to Rs 11,03,151.78 crore.
Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart of the most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board
This is the second case registered under the anti-money laun...
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
PM Modi to address first NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh for 2024 polls along with Chandrababu Naidu
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan will also join the public meetin...
‘Fake’ case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says AAP leader Atishi on ED summons to Kejriwal
She claims this seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal...