IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Titan, Infosys, TCS were among the winners

Markets bounce back after 3 days of fall; Sensex climbs 274 points

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, November 22

Equity benchmarks ended with gains on Tuesday after falling for the past three days amid buying in index majors Infosys and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 274.12 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 61,418.96. During the day, it jumped 321.79 points or 0.52 per cent to 61,466.63.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 84.25 points or 0.46 per cent to end at 18,244.20.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Larsen & Toubro were among the winners.

In contrast, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo and Shanghai ended higher, while Seoul and Hong Kong settled lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended lower on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.67 per cent higher at USD 88.04 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 1,593.83 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.  

