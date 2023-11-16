Markets bounce back after early decline

PTI

Mumbai, November 16

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Thursday amid weak trends in Asian markets, but soon bounced back to quote in the positive territory.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 168.91 points to 65,507.02 in early deals. The Nifty dipped 48.45 points to 19,627.

But, later both the benchmark equity indices bounced back to quote in the green amid optimism due to fresh foreign fund inflows.

The Sensex traded 101.16 points up at 65,777.64 while the Nifty quoted with a gain of 23 points at 19,698.45.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, Titan and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and HCL Technologies were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

