Markets climb in early trade after 2 days of decline

Mumbai, August 21
Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Monday after two days of decline amid mixed global market trends.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 145.44 points to 65,094.10 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 45.05 points to 19,355.20.
From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, NTPC, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were among the gainers.
Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the green while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.
The US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday.
