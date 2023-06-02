Markets climb in early trade after two days of fall

PTI

Mumbai, June 2

Equity benchmark indices bounced back in early trade on Friday after two days of fall, following a positive trend in global markets.

Also, automakers led by Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra reporting robust wholesales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market in May and GST collections crossing Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the third month in a row, recording 12 per cent increase in May, added to the optimism.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 291.3 points to 62,719.84 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 85.95 points to 18,573.70.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Tech Mahindra and Titan were the major gainers.

Infosys, IndusInd Bank and HDFC were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green.

The US markets ended higher on Thursday.

