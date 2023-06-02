Markets climb in early trade after two days of fall

Mumbai, June 2
Equity benchmark indices bounced back in early trade on Friday after two days of fall, following a positive trend in global markets.
Also, automakers led by Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra reporting robust wholesales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market in May and GST collections crossing Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the third month in a row, recording 12 per cent increase in May, added to the optimism.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 291.3 points to 62,719.84 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 85.95 points to 18,573.70.
From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Tech Mahindra and Titan were the major gainers.
Infosys, IndusInd Bank and HDFC were the laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green.
The US markets ended higher on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Law panel backs sedition law; says it should be retained with safeguards to prevent misuse
Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code dealing with sedition ...
Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred
The postings and transfers of the officers have been made on...
Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer's anticipatory bail plea
Petitioner claims to have been falsely implicated in the cas...
Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh
High court in January had ordered release of all those convi...
Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case
Earlier, the FIR registered by police in connection with the...