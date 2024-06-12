Markets climb in early trade amid buying in Reliance, Tata Consultancy Services

PTI

Mumbai, June 12

Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade on Wednesday amid buying in market blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 252.62 points to 76,709.21 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 82.25 points to 23,347.10.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

Titan, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul traded in the positive territory while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

