Markets climb in early trade on continuous foreign fund inflow

Mumbai, May 9
Benchmark indices extended their winning run on Tuesday morning helped by continuous buying from foreign institutional investors and on signs that recession fears in the US are easing.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 173.65 points to 61,937.90 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 54.35 points to 18,318.75.
Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and HDFC were the major gainers.
State Bank of India, HCL Technologies, ITC and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.
In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the green, while Seoul and Hong Kong quoted lower.
The US markets had ended on a mixed note on Monday.
Foreign Institutional Investors were net buyers on Monday as they bought equities worth Rs 2,123.76 crore, according to exchange data.
