Markets climb in early trade on continuous foreign fund inflows

Mumbai, May 15
Equity benchmark indices began the trade on a firm note on Monday, extending their previous day's rally, amid continuous foreign fund inflows.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 188.57 points to 62,216.47. The NSE Nifty gained 48.9 points to 18,363.70.
Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors jumped over 3 per cent after announcing its Q4 earnings. Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Nestle were the other biggest gainers.
Maruti, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Tata Steel were among the laggards.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,014.06 crore, according to exchange data.
In Asia, Tokyo and Hong Kong markets were trading in the green, while Seoul and Shanghai quoted lower.
Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.84 per cent to USD 73.55 per barrel.
