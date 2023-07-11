Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends, foreign fund inflows

Mumbai, July 11
Equity benchmark indices rallied in early trade on Tuesday tracking a positive trend in the global markets and unabated foreign fund inflows.
Buying in index major Reliance Industries also added to the positive momentum in the equity markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 356.13 points to 65,700.30 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 102.45 points to 19,458.35.
From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries and Titan were the major gainers.
Wipro emerged as the only laggard from the 30-share pack.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green.
The US markets ended in the positive territory on Monday.
