Markets continue to remain weak tracking bearish global trends

Mumbai, September 23
Equity indices began the trade on a weak note, falling for the third day running on Friday, amid an overall bearish trend in global markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 319.3 points to 58,800.42 in initial trade. The NSE Nifty fell by 90.8 points to 17,539.
Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Axis Bank were the major laggards in early trade.
However, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Dr Reddy's were the gainers.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.
The US markets ended in the negative territory on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.50 per cent to USD 90.02 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,509.55 crore on Thursday, according to the data available with the BSE.
