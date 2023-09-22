Markets decline for third day on weak global cues

PTI

Mumbai, September 21

Domestic benchmark indicies Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure for the third straight session to settle nearly 1% lower on Thursday amid a sluggish trend in global markets.

The Sensex fell 570.60 points to settle at 66,230.24. During the day, it plunged 672.13 points to 66,128.71. The Nifty declined 159.05 points to end at 19,742.35.

