Markets decline in early trade on heavy foreign fund outflows, selling in Reliance and TCS

Mumbai, May 9
Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Thursday amid heavy foreign fund outflows and selling in Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services.
Declining for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 209.6 points to 73,256.79. The NSE Nifty dipped 77.7 points to 22,224.80.
From the Sensex basket, Larsen & Toubro went lower by over 3 per cent after March quarter earnings.
Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were the other laggards.
Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Maruti and Tata Motors were among the gainers.
“A major trend in the market now is the aggressive selling by FIIs, which has touched Rs 15,863 crore so far this month. It is important to understand that there is a new factor triggering FII selling, apart from the high US bond yields. This is the outperformance of the Chinese and Hong Kong markets,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,669.10 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains while Seoul traded lower.
Wall Street ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.43 per cent to USD 83.94 a barrel.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 45.46 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 73,466.39 on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty remained unchanged at 22,302.50.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff
Over 200 cabin crew started reporting sick from Tuesday nigh...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...
3rd terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam identified
Earlier, top TRF commander Basit Dar among two terrorists we...