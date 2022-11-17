Markets fall amid weak global equities, Sensex plunges 230 points

PTI

Mumbai, November 17

Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday in line with weak global market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 230.12 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 61,750.60. During the day, it fell 337.45 points or 0.54 per cent to 61,643.27.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 65.75 points or 0.36 per cent to end at 18,343.90.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, HDFC, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly lower in the afternoon session. Wall Street had ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.46 per cent lower at USD 92.43 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 386.06 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

“Domestic equities had a lackluster session for second consecutive day amid volatility and weakness in global markets. Nifty opened lower and witnessed minor selling pressure to close with loss of 66 points at 18,344 levels,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge dipped 0.33 per cent and smallcap index went lower by 0.27 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, consumer durables fell 1.65 per cent, utilities went lower by 1.50 per cent. Auto index declined 1.35 per cent, while power fell 1.34 per cent and consumer discretionary 0.92 per cent.

On the other hand, industrials, telecommunications and capital goods ended in the positive territory.