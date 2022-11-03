 Markets extend losses post Fed rate hike; IT stocks top drags : The Tribune India

Markets extend losses post Fed rate hike; IT stocks top drags

Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, NTPC, Infosys, Wipro, M&M and TCS among major losers

Markets extend losses post Fed rate hike; IT stocks top drags

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, November 3

Market benchmarks stayed on the backfoot for the second session on the trot on Thursday, in tandem with a lacklustre trend overseas after the US Fed delivered the fourth straight 75-bps interest rate hike to tame scorching inflation.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 69.68 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 60,836.41. During the day, it tanked 420.95 points or 0.69 per cent to 60,485.14.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dipped 30.15 points or 0.17 per cent to end at 18,052.70.

Tech Mahindra was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, dropping 2.66 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, NTPC, Infosys, Wipro, M&M and TCS.

In contrast, SBI, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, HUL and IndusInd Bank were among the winners, climbing up to 1.89 per cent.

“The US Fed hiked rates by 75 bps to a range of 3.75 to 4 per cent, which is at its highest level since 2008. However, it also indicated a tapering off of subsequent hikes in order to bring inflation back to around the 2 per cent target.

“This could be indicative of a similar position taken by the central bank in India to continue raising the repo rate in lower increments going forward to keep a check on inflation until global macros reach some level of stability,” said Karan Desai, Founder - Interface Ventures.

The Reserve Bank’s rate setting panel on Thursday met to finalise a report for the government on why it failed to keep retail inflation below the target of 6 per cent for three consecutive quarters since January this year, said sources.

“(Fed Chair Jerome Powell) cautioned that the desired Fed rate level is higher than expected, even though he indicated a rate hike of less than 75 bps in the upcoming meetings. On the back of concerns about the US recession, IT stocks led the domestic selloff, while FII support helped limit the losses,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.22 per cent and the smallcap index advanced 0.11 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, utilities declined 1.26 per cent, power dipped 1.18 per cent, IT fell 1.13 per cent, teck (0.80 per cent) and consumer discretionary (0.25 per cent).

Bankex, energy, FMCG, financial services and realty ended in the green.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the negative territory in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended significantly lower on Wednesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.16 per cent lower at USD 95.04 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to close at 82.90 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Wednesday as they bought shares worth Rs 1,436.30 crore, as per exchange data.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Cobra bites 8-year-old boy; he bites it back twice, the reptile dies

2
Diaspora

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

3
Nation

Russia, Pakistan clash over 'help' to Ukraine

4
Sports

Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' in T20 World Cup match

5
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

6
Punjab

PM Modi likely to visit Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab on November 5

7
World

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

8
Punjab

SAD suspends Bibi Jagir Kaur over SGPC election row

9
Nation

After 'advice' denying promotion to low-medical category officers set aside, Army finds them fit for elevation

10
World

Imran Khan receives bullet injury after unknown gunmen open fire on his container: Reports

Don't Miss

View All
Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Top News

Unidentified assailants open fire on container-mounted-truck carrying ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan receives bullet injury after unknown gunmen open fire on his container: Reports

One person arrested from the spot, police take him to unknow...

Attacker shot ‘3-4 times at Imran Khan, was wielding AK-47’

Attacker shot ‘3-4 times at Imran Khan, was wielding AK-47’

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns firing incident in Gujranwala...

‘Arrest me if I’ve committed crime’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s dare amid ED summons

'Arrest me if I've committed crime': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's dare amid ED summons

ED had asked Soren to appear for questioning at its regional...

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman’s murder

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

38-year-old Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga...

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: EC to announce schedule shortly

Gujarat Assembly poll to be held on December 1 and 5

Counting to be held on December 8


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Few takers for foot overbridge outside Amritsar railway station

Detainees in jail to be informed about case status: Amritsar District judge

SGPC remembers 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 2 arrested in Tarn Taran

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Punjab, Chandigarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh in Level II in Ministry of Education’s Performance Grading Index scores

Punjab and Chandigarh figure in Level II in Ministry of Education's Performance Grading Index

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Infection waning, Covid turns endemic: Experts

Covid: 6 infected in Chandigarh

Panchayat elections: Panchkula district sees 86.7% turnout

Delhi AQI ‘very poor’; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi AQI 'very poor'; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Man held for running fake pathology lab in Gurugram

53 per cent Delhi-NCR residents hold stubble-burning as primary cause of air pollution: Survey

Man treats 'clueless' elderly couple from Kanpur to sandwiches, juice on their first flight from Delhi; wholesome story goes viral

Delhi Govt to open 100 mohalla clinics for women

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Inmates fight in Hoshiarpur Central Jail, 17 booked

Potholes on highway near Khanna damage car, toll operator fined Rs 50,000

MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh ‘avoids’ HC summons, told to deposit Rs 25K

Punjab Government to hold quiz contests on state’s art & culture: Minister Anmol Gagan Mann

PTU staffer moves HC against registrar’s appointment

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Vending zones still a distant dream, Ludhiana MC delaying process, say vendors

Remove encroachments along Buddha Nullah: Ludhiana MC Commissioner to officials

Ludhiana MC record rooms to turn smart

Ahmedgarh: Potholed Dehliz Road a threat for motorists

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested a month after he escaped from police custody

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested month after he escaped from hospital

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Amid ministers' visits, Punjabi University hopes for windfall

Punjab Public School, Nabha, shines in athletics meet

Patiala MC issues challans to dairy owners